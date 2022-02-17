Police officers patrol on Wellington street, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa on Feb. 17.LARS HAGBERG/Reuters

Police are starting to close in on antigovernment demonstrators who have occupied and immobilized much of the parliamentary district for almost three weeks.

New fencing is surrounding Parliament Hill and other buildings downtown, barricading the area even more against a possible surge onto the Hill by demonstrators encamped on the streets in front.

Several city buses with police officers in yellow vests are parked at the edge of the district, which includes Parliament Hill and several blocks south of it.

The weather is difficult, with rain and sleet falling and snow expected later in the day.

Deputy Ottawa police chief Steve Bell said Wednesday police were ready to use methods people are not used to seeing in the capital and that efforts to clear the streets were imminent.

On Wednesday police handed out leaflets warning of impending arrests and criminal charges against those encamped both downtown and at a parking lot east of downtown that has become a supply yard for those downtown.

The Liberal government has characterized the blockades at the borders and in Ottawa as being connected by a highly co-ordinated, targeted and partly foreign-funded criminal attack on Canadian interests.

They point to the arrest of 13 individuals and seizure of multiple weapons at a convoy in Coutts, Alta., earlier this week, as evidence of a dangerous, criminal element involved. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Wednesday some of those arrested have ties to people known to be participating in the occupation in Ottawa.

Border blockades in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia ended earlier this week but police have not moved to clear the Ottawa demonstration until today. The blockade began Jan. 28 and has paralyzed large parts of downtown, with hundreds of trucks and vehicles blocking roads, many of them honking incessantly in what local residents have described as a tortuous.

Many businesses including the city’s largest shopping mall have been closed since the start, and residents and workers say they have been harassed and sometimes physically assaulted for wearing masks in and around the protest.

The House of Commons is set to debate the use of the Emergencies Act today, with a speech by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected around 10 a.m.

Mendicino tabled motions last evening in the House of Commons on the specific powers in the act, and the invoking of the act itself.

The act and the enhanced powers are already in effect, including ability to freeze bank accounts of convoy members and ban the presence of public gatherings in specific zones including on Parliament Hill.

However both the House and Senate must confirm the decision to use the act.

The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois say they will not support the motion, but NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh signalled Wednesday his party will hold up the minority Liberals, calling the situation a crisis.

