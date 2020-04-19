 Skip to main content
Police on scene of ‘active shooter’ investigation in Portapique, N.S.

The Canadian Press
The RCMP says police officers are on the scene in an active shooter investigation in Portapique, N.S., advising that the suspect may be dressed in an RCMP uniform and driving a car that looks like a police vehicle.

RCMP Nova Scotia is asking residents in the area of the rural town about 40 kilometres west of Truro to stay in their homes with doors locked and to call 911 if anyone is on their property.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, public information officer with the RCMP Nova Scotia, confirmed a tweet saying there are “multiple victims” but could not provide a number or say whether any people had been killed.

The RCMP posted an update on Twitter just after 10:15 a.m., warning that the male suspect was in the Debert and Central Oslow area and may be dressed as a police officer in a police look-alike vehicle.

The tweet said the car’s number, 28B11, is visible behind the rear passenger window and asked people to call 911 if the vehicle is sighted.

In an earlier tweet, the police force identified the suspect as Gabriel Wortman, describing him as “armed and dangerous.”

He is described as a 6-foot-two white man, bald with green eyes.

The same post says there are “several victims” and says people should not approach Wortman, but should call 911.

Police identified Wortman about nine hours after an initial tweet around midnight asking people to avoid the Portapique area and stay indoors as officers responded to a firearms complaint.

Croteau said the police received a call about “a person with firearms” at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and the investigation “evolved into an active shooting investigation.”

She said there are several officers from across the province on the scene.

She said some people were evacuated around Portapique Beach Road, Bay Shore Road and Five Houses Road, where the first complaint initiated.

