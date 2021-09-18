 Skip to main content
Police probe reports of spiked drinks at Guelph University

Guelph, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police are investigating reports that several students at the University of Guelph may have had their drinks spiked with an unknown substance.

Police in Guelph, Ont., say the university passed the information on to them.

They say two complaints are related to a recent house party in the city’s south end, and two are related to a small on-campus gathering last month.

Police say no assaults or physical injuries have been reported.

The news comes a day after students walked out of class en masse at Western University in London, Ont., where police are investigating reports from four women that they were sexually assaulted in recent weeks.

London police are also investigating allegations made on social media of mass drugging and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence on campus during orientation week.

