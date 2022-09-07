RCMP released photos of the 10 victims killed in the multiple stabbing attacks on Sept. 4, 2022, in Saskatchewan. Clockwise from top left, from James Smith Cree Nation: Earl Burns Sr., Bonnie Burns, 48, Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, Gregory Burns, 28, Robert Sanderson, 49, Thomas Burns, 23, Lana Head, 49, Christian Head, 54, Carol Burns, 46, and Wesley Petterson, 78, of of Weldon, Sask.RCMP/Reuters

RCMP have released the names and photos of the 10 people killed in a Labour Day weekend stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan.

They say it was done in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service and the families of the deceased.

The hunt for 32-year-old suspect Myles Sanderson is entering its fourth day.

Explainer: Saskatchewan stabbings: Updates on RCMP manhunt, suspects and victims

The dead include nine people from the James Smith Cree Nation northeast of Saskatoon and one man from the nearby village of Weldon and range in age from 23 to 78.

Here are their names and ages:

- Thomas Burns, 23, of James Smith Cree Nation

- Carol Burns, 46, of James Smith Cree Nation

- Gregory Burns, 28, of James Smith Cree Nation

- Lydia Gloria Burns, 61, of James Smith Cree Nation

- Bonnie Burns, 48, of James Smith Cree Nation

- Earl Burns, 66, of James Smith Cree Nation

- Lana Head, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation

- Christian Head, 54, of James Smith Cree Nation

- Robert Sanderson, 49, of James Smith Cree Nation

- Wesley Petterson, 78, of Weldon, Saskatchewan

