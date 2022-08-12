Gatineau Olympiques hockey team logo.The Canadian Press

Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Gatineau Olympiques.

The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its “full co-operation” to Quebec City’s police department.

Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room in January 2014.

The initial police investigation ended in March 2015 without charges being laid.

The reopening of the investigation comes as Hockey Canada faces intense scrutiny for its handling of sexual assault allegations in 2018 and 2003 against players from its world junior men’s team.