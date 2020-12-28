 Skip to main content
Police resume aerial search for five missing Nova Scotia fishermen

HILLSBURN, N.S.
The Canadian Press
An RCAF Cormorant helicopter flies over the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S., in an area where empty life-rafts from a scallop fishing vessel where reported on Dec. 15, 2020.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Police have resumed the search for the bodies of five fishermen whose scallop boat sank off the southwestern coast of Nova Scotia nearly two weeks ago.

In an interview Monday, Sgt. Andrew Joyce, an RCMP spokesman, said a helicopter is now in the air, searching approximately 100 kilometres of coastline along the Bay of Fundy from Digby to Harbourville.

Joyce said air and underwater search efforts were suspended Dec. 25, in part because of the water’s treacherous conditions.

Six fishermen were on the Chief William Saulis when it sank early on Dec. 15, but the body of just one man, Michael Drake, has been recovered so far.

The currents in the Bay of Fundy are notoriously ferocious and Joyce said RCMP are working on a partnership with the Canadian Coast Guard to secure better sonar capabilities to search for the sunken vessel.

Joyce said the goal in locating the boat would be to find the bodies of the remaining five fishermen so they could be brought home to their grieving families.

