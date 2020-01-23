Police resume search for five missing snowmobilers in Quebec

Open this photo in gallery Quebec provincial police vehicles are seen in St-Henri-de-Taillon, Que., on Jan. 22, 2020. Rocket Lavoie/The Canadian Press

Provincial police say the search is resuming today for five missing snowmobilers from France who disappeared in frigid waters while riding off trail in the province’s Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Divers, snowmobilers, ice rescue specialists, a drone and investigators are among the resources being mobilized in the area where the French tourists disappeared Tuesday.

Police and Canadian Forces helicopters are surveying the area and a side-scan sonar is being used to provide images of the bottom of the lake and identify forms similar to objects or people.

Divers from the police are using underwater propulsion to cover a larger area, and 30 police officers are pursuing searches on the ground, about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.

Benoit L’Esperance of Montreal – who was serving as a guide to a group of eight French tourists – died several hours after being admitted to hospital Tuesday night, while three members of the travelling party reached safety.

Late Wednesday, two snowmobiles were located under the water by searchers.

The tourists were travelling between St-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma when the ice gave away.

