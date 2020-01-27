 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Police say four sexual assaults in and around Glen Park in Coquitlam, B.C., are linked

Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The RCMP say a series of four separate sexual assaults in and around Glen Park in Coquitlam, B.C., are linked.

The Mounties say in a news release Monday that the first two incidents happened on Dec. 16 and Dec. 19, and two more cases occurred last Wednesday and on Saturday.

The release says in each incident, the suspect targeted an adult woman by touching or slapping her and quickly running away.

Story continues below advertisement

The alleged attacks all happened between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of Coquitlam RCMP says the incidents happened so quickly that no one saw the suspect’s face, but he’s described as a man with a slight build, short or below-average height and wearing dark clothing and a black jacket.

McLaughlin is urging women walking alone near the 1100-block of Westwood Street to be extra aware and consider walking with a friend or partner.

“It’s important that women feel safe in our parks, and we need everyone’s help to make that reality,” McLaughlin says in the release. “Our sex crimes unit is investigating and these incidents are being treated as high-priority. Our frontline officers will respond quickly when you call 911.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies