Police say man has died after shooting in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press

Police say a man has died following a shooting in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Christmas Eve.

York regional police say they were called about the shooting at about 9:30 p.m.

They say a 33-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, and later died in hospital.

Police have identified the man as Soheil Rafipour of Toronto.

Investigators say people reported seeing suspects leave the area in a dark-coloured SUV.

They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact police.

