A Manitoba man is facing charges relating to alleged historical sexual assaults dating back to the 1980s.

Winnipeg police say three adults have come forward with complaints of being assaulted when they were children.

Police say one of the complainants contacted the police child abuse unit last December and, during the investigation that followed, two more people were identified and reported assaults.

The assaults are said to have occurred in different parts of Winnipeg.

Police say investigators are aware the accused was involved with a church group and was in charge of theatre productions when the alleged assaults occurred.

Joseph Delaney, who is 65 and from Lundar, Man., faces nine charges, including three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and gross indecency.

