 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

One dead, three seriously injured in shooting in central Ottawa: police

The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Ottawa, on Jan. 8, 2020.

David Reevely/The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say one person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Ottawa this morning.

Acting Insp. Francois D’Aoust says police believe the attack was targeted and there is no “active shooter” in the city.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers were called to a building on Gilmour Street at about 7:30 Wednesday morning amid reports of multiple gunshots.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service reported that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds.

Mark Ignatiev lives nearby and says the home where the shooting took place is an Airbnb with three units across two floors. Ignatiev said the shooting took place in the first-floor unit.

He saw two people being taken out of the home on stretchers. One appeared to have a leg wound and the other a wound on his arm, he said. One of the men told police he was 20 years old, Ignatiev said.

He also said he watched police retrieve what looked like a gun from a neighbouring yard.

Ignatiev said the neighbourhood is colourful, and ambulances are common. The area is a mix of downtown single-family homes, duplexes and rowhouses and is sprinkled with taller apartments.

“This is a neighbourhood that has a lot of things happening,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The scene is about 12 blocks south of Parliament Hill, where security appeared to have been tightened this morning.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies