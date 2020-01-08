One dead, three seriously injured in shooting in central Ottawa: police

Open this photo in gallery Police are at the scene of a shooting in Ottawa, on Jan. 8, 2020. David Reevely/The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say one person was killed and three seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Ottawa this morning.

Acting Insp. Francois D’Aoust says police believe the attack was targeted and there is no “active shooter” in the city.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Officers were called to a building on Gilmour Street at about 7:30 Wednesday morning amid reports of multiple gunshots.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service reported that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds.

Mark Ignatiev lives nearby and says the home where the shooting took place is an Airbnb with three units across two floors. Ignatiev said the shooting took place in the first-floor unit.

He saw two people being taken out of the home on stretchers. One appeared to have a leg wound and the other a wound on his arm, he said. One of the men told police he was 20 years old, Ignatiev said.

He also said he watched police retrieve what looked like a gun from a neighbouring yard.

Ignatiev said the neighbourhood is colourful, and ambulances are common. The area is a mix of downtown single-family homes, duplexes and rowhouses and is sprinkled with taller apartments.

“This is a neighbourhood that has a lot of things happening,” he said.

The scene is about 12 blocks south of Parliament Hill, where security appeared to have been tightened this morning.

