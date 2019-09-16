 Skip to main content

Canada Police say one person dead, another seriously injured in highway shooting in Brampton, Ont.

Police say one person dead, another seriously injured in highway shooting in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police say one person has died and another suffered serious injuries after both were shot in a car on a highway west of Toronto this morning.

Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon says they received a 911 call at 2:28 a.m. from someone who said they were shot.

Cannon says officers found a vehicle and the injured on Highway 410 in Brampton, Ont.

She says one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Cannon says a short time later, officers had an “interaction” with a separate vehicle, which is now being investigated by the province’s police watchdog.

She says there are multiple crime scenes on the highway, which will be closed for several more hours.

