Police say one person dead, another seriously injured in highway shooting in Brampton, Ont.

Police say one person has died and another suffered serious injuries after both were shot in a car on a highway west of Toronto this morning.

Peel Regional Police Const. Heather Cannon says they received a 911 call at 2:28 a.m. from someone who said they were shot.

Cannon says officers found a vehicle and the injured on Highway 410 in Brampton, Ont.

She says one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Cannon says a short time later, officers had an “interaction” with a separate vehicle, which is now being investigated by the province’s police watchdog.

She says there are multiple crime scenes on the highway, which will be closed for several more hours.

