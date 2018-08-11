Police say presence in Fredericton’s north side unrelated to shooting

A day after a shooting incident left four people dead including two police officers, Fredericton police responded in force to another event Saturday night.

Heavily armed officers and about a dozen police vehicles encircled part of a neighbourhood on the city’s north side.

Police officials would only describe it as an active event, but stated it was not related to the shooting incident Friday.

Police brought in their armoured response vehicle and kept people away in a one block area.

However, after about four hours they gave the all clear and left the scene.

The city has been on edge since the shootings Friday, and even the common-law partner of fallen officer Const. Robb Costello responded to the reports of the Saturday incident.

Jackie McLean tweeted: “What a thing to read while you work on writing your spouse’s obituary.”