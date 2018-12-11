 Skip to main content

Canada Police say they have busted gun-manufacturing ring in the Toronto area

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Police say they have busted gun-manufacturing ring in the Toronto area

Patrick White
Toronto
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Police officers from different partner agencies leave after a press conference regarding the recent multi-jurisdiction investigation into trafficking of illegal firearms and illegal drugs in the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe areas of Ontario in Vaughan, Ont., on Dec. 11, 2018.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Police in the Greater Toronto Area say they have dismantled a major weapons trafficking operation responsible for manufacturing and selling at least 120 untraceable guns.

Twenty-three people are facing 156 charges in connection with an alleged crime ring that built and sold so-called ghost guns – firearms without a serial number or other identifying markers.

The traffickers allegedly bought legally available gun parts and assembled them into restricted and prohibited weapons, exposing a hole in national gun regulations that allows for the unchecked sale of certain firearms components.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are legally obtained parts that you can legally buy being put together to create these untraceable handguns,” said Superintendent Bryan MacKillop, director of the Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

The joint investigation officially began in April, but had its origins two years earlier when ghost guns began turning up on Toronto streets as the city began experiencing a significant rise in gun crime. As investigators in Hamilton, Barrie and the regions of Durham, Halton, Niagara and Peel all began seizing ghost guns suspected of coming from the same source, Project Renner was struck in April of this year, led by the OPP.

Since then, the project team has seized 14 handguns, six long-guns and an array of prohibited accessories, including silencers, grenades, a stun gun and body armour. They also seized 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, 66 fentanyl tablets, $85,000 in cash, four vehicles and a residential property.

In all, police forces in the province have seized 50 illegally manufactured guns since January, 2017, but forensic work is continuing to determine whether they originated from the group targeted in Project Renner.

At a morning press conference on Tuesday, the OPP alleged that two of the accused – 47-year-old Bruce McKinnon from Rockwood, Ont., and 29-year-old Jon Rasmussen from Smithville, Ont. – manufactured at least 120 handguns. They each face multiple gun and gang charges.

Police said the guns have been linked to numerous crimes in the GTA, but could not divulge details while some of those cases remain under investigation or go through the courts.

Supt. MacKillop pegged the street value of the handguns at roughly $2,500 each and said the accused, none of whom were licensed gun-owners, did not require a complex machine shop or foundry to assemble the domestically purchased parts.

Story continues below advertisement

"This is nothing to do with legal gun ownership," said Detective Inspector Brad Nunn, a member of the OPP Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit.

The federal government has proposed a series of new firearms laws in Bill C-71, currently undergoing second reading in the Senate, but none that go after unmarked gun components.

A report from the B.C. Task Force on Illegal Guns last year called for a prohibition on access to unmarked gun parts and detailed how criminals can assemble illegal guns from components.

The report states that the parts are widely available from sporting goods stores and the internet in the form of unregulated kits that include tools to assemble the pieces into a fully functional gun.

The RCMP says the main components of ghost guns – called receiver blanks, or 80-per-cent guns – qualify as firearms under the Criminal Code. But their unfinished form – many look like indistinguishable pieces of formed metal – make them difficult to categorize.

“When we see a trend like this we have to attack it,” Det. Nunn said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Some legislative body has to take a serious look at how these unregulated parts are being used illegally,” he added.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season