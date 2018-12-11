Police say they have busted gun-manufacturing ring in the Toronto area

Open this photo in gallery Police officers from different partner agencies leave after a press conference regarding the recent multi-jurisdiction investigation into trafficking of illegal firearms and illegal drugs in the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe areas of Ontario in Vaughan, Ont., on Dec. 11, 2018. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Police in the Greater Toronto Area say they have dismantled a major weapons trafficking operation responsible for manufacturing and selling at least 120 untraceable guns.

Twenty-three people are facing 156 charges in connection with an alleged crime ring that built and sold so-called ghost guns – firearms without a serial number or other identifying markers.

The traffickers allegedly bought legally available gun parts and assembled them into restricted and prohibited weapons, exposing a hole in national gun regulations that allows for the unchecked sale of certain firearms components.

“These are legally obtained parts that you can legally buy being put together to create these untraceable handguns,” said Superintendent Bryan MacKillop, director of the Ontario Provincial Police Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

The joint investigation officially began in April, but had its origins two years earlier when ghost guns began turning up on Toronto streets as the city began experiencing a significant rise in gun crime. As investigators in Hamilton, Barrie and the regions of Durham, Halton, Niagara and Peel all began seizing ghost guns suspected of coming from the same source, Project Renner was struck in April of this year, led by the OPP.

Since then, the project team has seized 14 handguns, six long-guns and an array of prohibited accessories, including silencers, grenades, a stun gun and body armour. They also seized 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, 66 fentanyl tablets, $85,000 in cash, four vehicles and a residential property.

In all, police forces in the province have seized 50 illegally manufactured guns since January, 2017, but forensic work is continuing to determine whether they originated from the group targeted in Project Renner.

At a morning press conference on Tuesday, the OPP alleged that two of the accused – 47-year-old Bruce McKinnon from Rockwood, Ont., and 29-year-old Jon Rasmussen from Smithville, Ont. – manufactured at least 120 handguns. They each face multiple gun and gang charges.

Police said the guns have been linked to numerous crimes in the GTA, but could not divulge details while some of those cases remain under investigation or go through the courts.

Supt. MacKillop pegged the street value of the handguns at roughly $2,500 each and said the accused, none of whom were licensed gun-owners, did not require a complex machine shop or foundry to assemble the domestically purchased parts.

"This is nothing to do with legal gun ownership," said Detective Inspector Brad Nunn, a member of the OPP Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit.

The federal government has proposed a series of new firearms laws in Bill C-71, currently undergoing second reading in the Senate, but none that go after unmarked gun components.

A report from the B.C. Task Force on Illegal Guns last year called for a prohibition on access to unmarked gun parts and detailed how criminals can assemble illegal guns from components.

The report states that the parts are widely available from sporting goods stores and the internet in the form of unregulated kits that include tools to assemble the pieces into a fully functional gun.

The RCMP says the main components of ghost guns – called receiver blanks, or 80-per-cent guns – qualify as firearms under the Criminal Code. But their unfinished form – many look like indistinguishable pieces of formed metal – make them difficult to categorize.

“When we see a trend like this we have to attack it,” Det. Nunn said.

“Some legislative body has to take a serious look at how these unregulated parts are being used illegally,” he added.