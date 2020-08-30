Police say they’re investigating discovery of human remains in Georgina, Ont.

Police north of Toronto say they’re investigating after human remains were discovered near the docks in Georgina, Ont.

York Regional Police say they were called to the area near Lake Drive North on Lake Simcoe shortly after noon on Saturday.

Officers say they located what was determined to be human remains and the coroner was contacted.

Police say a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

They say there are no concerns for public safety in connection with the incident.

