Police say Toronto private school didn’t tell them about alleged sexual assault of student

Open this photo in gallery A police car is parked outside St. Michael's College School in Toronto on Nov. 15, 2018. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto police say a prestigious private school did not notify them about the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus as claimed by the school’s principal.

Police say they launched an investigation into the alleged incident at St. Michael’s College School on Wednesday after officers were contacted by the media.

In an e-mail sent to parents on Wednesday, principal Greg Reeves said the school informed police on Monday of “two very serious incidents” that recently occurred on campus.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, however, says the school only contacted police to seek advice on how to deal with one incident that did not involve allegations of sexual assault.

De Kloet says police offered advice to the school and no further action was “taken or received.”

The school did not immediately respond to a request for comment.