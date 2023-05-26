Two 16-year-old boys from Mississauga, Ont. were shot and killed over the May long weekend northwest of Ottawa, in what police believe was a “targeted” double homicide.

On Friday, the Ontario Provincial Police identified Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson as the victims of the early Monday morning shooting in the city of Pembroke. A postmortem examination confirmed the teens died from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, the force said in a news release.

Another 16-year-old from Mississauga sustained life-threatening injuries, the OPP said. Police haven’t released the identity of the injured teen or details of their current condition.

Upper Ottawa Valley detachment officers responded to a residence on Mackay Street where two of the teens were found with life-threatening injuries shortly before 3 a.m., the OPP said. The teens were transported to hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead. The other victim was found dead “in the immediate area” of the home shortly after, police said.

No information about suspects in the killings has been released. Residents in the area have been advised to expect a large police presence as the investigation continues.

The OPP said investigators are in touch with a team investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man in the nearby town of Renfrew three days prior. But the force said in its news release that it couldn’t speculate on any potential connections between the two incidents. That shooting is also believed to have been targeted, and no suspects have been apprehended.