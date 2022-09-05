A police forensics team investigates a crime scene after multiple people were killed and injured in a stabbing spree in Weldon, Saskatchewan on Sept. 4, 2022.DAVID STOBBE/Reuters

The male suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing rampage in two northern Saskatchewan communities that killed at least 10 people and injured 15 others remain at large a full day after police began their manhunt.

The search is currently centred around the provincial capital of Regina where the two men were last believed to be seen driving a black Nissan Rogue SUV along Arcola Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Sunday.

In an update posted to social media Monday morning, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said the search for the suspects is ongoing and urged anyone with information on their possible whereabouts to come forward. He said a fresh set of investigators and police officers took over this morning to continue the search in what is one of the deadliest mass killings in Canada’s history. Chief Bray didn’t provide any new information on the suspected location of the two men.

“We are confident that someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two and has information that will be valuable to police and I urge you to get in touch with your local police service to let us know,” Chief Bray said in the video posted to Twitter. “We will not stop until these two have been arrested so any information that you or someone you know might be able to provide to us could be very meaningful in bringing about a resolution to this part of the investigation.”

An update from Regina police and RCMP is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time. An emergency alert remains in place across the province as well as in Alberta and Manitoba. Residents in the Regina area are advised to take precautions and consider sheltering in place.

RCMP identified the two suspects Sunday as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30. No information has been released about the victims, but RCMP say investigators believe some were targeted, and others attacked at random. Other than physical descriptions, police have not released any information about the suspects, or speculated on potential motivations for the attacks. The relationship between the two men is unclear.

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo.The Canadian Press

During a news conference Sunday afternoon, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said the deceased and injured were found at 13 different locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon.

It’s been more than 24 hours since the first calls came into RCMP at 5:40 a.m. Sunday with reports of stabbings on the James Smith Cree Nation, about two hours northeast of Saskatoon. At the remote community Monday morning, two houses were blocked off with yellow caution tape and RCMP vehicles were parked outside some houses along the gravel roads. It was a quiet scene with no roads blocked off or people milling about the streets.

The James Smith Cree Nation is made up of three communities, including the Chakastaypasin Band and the Peter Chapman Band. Chiefs and councillors of the communities unanimously declared a state of emergency on Sunday night. A statement from the First Nation said two emergency operations centres had been set up to help provide support to residents.

The Globe is not releasing the names of victims until they are formally identified by RCMP, or have been confirmed by immediate family.

Damien Sanderson is described as being five-foot-seven and weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is described as six-foot-one and weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

People are being warned not to approach the men, but to immediately call 911 if they see them.

Timeline of events in Saskatchewan stabbings

On Sept. 4, two suspects allegedly went on a rampage across part of Saskatchewan. Police say 10 people died and 15 others were injured over the 13 locations where the attacks took place. Here’s a timeline of the police response – all times local:

5:40 a.m. – RCMP receives multiple calls from James Smith Cree Nation about stabbings at different locations.

7:12 a.m. – Saskatchewan RCMP issues dangerous persons alert, says police trying to locate two suspects. Area residents of James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities of Candle Lake, Prince Albert, Melfort, Humboldt and Rosthern told to seek immediate shelter, use caution.

7:57 a.m. – RCMP releases names and photos of suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien Sanderson is described as five-feet-seven inches, 155 pounds with black hair, brown eyes. Myles Sanderson was described as six-feet-one inch, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

8:20 a.m. – RCMP extends dangerous persons alert to province of Saskatchewan, saying the suspects are believed to be travelling in a vehicle.

9:45 a.m. – RCMP issues fourth dangerous persons alert saying there have been multiple victims in multiple locations, at least one at James Smith Cree Nation and another victim at Weldon. Some of the attacks appear to be random.

11:25 a.m. – RCMP sends request to Mounties in Manitoba and Alberta to extend dangerous persons alert to their provinces.

12:07 p.m. – RCMP issues fifth update saying witnesses report seeing suspect vehicle in Regina on Arcola Ave. Residents asked to shelter in place. The vehicle is described as a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.

3:45 p.m. – RCMP announces 10 people have been killed and 15 others injured in the attacks, which they say took place across 13 locations.

With reports from The Canadian Press

Police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for two suspects believed to have killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 others in stabbings in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Saskatoon, warning residents to stay vigilant as some of the attacks appeared to target random people. Reuters

