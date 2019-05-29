 Skip to main content

Canada Police search for seven men who climbed on cruiser after Raptors game

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Police search for seven men who climbed on cruiser after Raptors game

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto police are searching for seven men who jumped on top of a cruiser after the Raptors game on May 25, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Toronto police are looking for seven men who allegedly jumped on top of a cruiser after the Raptors game on Saturday.

Investigators say an officer was in the cruiser at the time and tried to arrest one of the men.

They say that as the crowd celebrating the Raptors’ victory began encroaching, one of the suspects allegedly threatened to kill the officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the officer feared for his safety, so he let the suspect go and got back in his cruiser.

Police had previously celebrated that no arrests were made on the night of the game.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter