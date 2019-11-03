Hamilton police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous after double homicide

Police are searching for a suspect who they consider armed and dangerous after officers found two bodies at a Hamilton home.

Local police say they were asked to check on the well-being of a man and a woman on Saturday evening.

Both victims, whose names aren’t being released at this time, were shot, and investigators believe they were targeted.

Police say they’re looking for 35-year-old David Thomson, who may be driving a grey 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck with the licence plate AX70104.

He is described as having short black hair, standing at six-foot-one and about 190 pounds.

Investigators say Thomson has previously been convicted of violent crimes.

