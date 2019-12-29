 Skip to main content

Canada

Police search for suspects after 130 six-month-old pigs are stolen from farm

South West Oxford Township, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Provincial police are searching for suspects after 130 pigs were allegedly stolen from a farm in southwestern Ontario.

Investigators say the theft allegedly happened in November, but wasn’t reported to them until Boxing Day.

They say that sometime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 29, suspects went to the South West Oxford Township farm and allegedly stole the six-month-old pigs.

They say each pig weighed roughly 135 kilograms.

Police didn’t explain the length of time between when the theft allegedly happened and when it was reported.

They’re asking anyone with information about the missing pigs to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.

