Police say they’ll be providing an update this afternoon on two allegedly related shootings near the same northwest Toronto bus stop, one of which was fatal.

Police first shared details on the case on Saturday after a man was shot shortly after 3 p.m. while waiting for a bus alone near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

Police say the man was pronounced dead in hospital, but have not released his name.

About 21 hours earlier, police allege a youth was shot at the same intersection while waiting for a bus and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have made no arrests in the case and have yet to determine how many suspects may be involved, but say the same black Acura RDX was seen fleeing both scenes.

More information will be released at a news conference set to begin at 2 p.m.