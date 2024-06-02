Police searching for people in vehicle that plunged into Montreal river

A search is under way for the occupants of a vehicle that plunged into the Rivière des Prairies in Montreal early this morning.

Montreal police say they received a 911 call at about 4:50 a.m. about a vehicle that drove off the end of St-Hubert street, across a narrow park and into the river in the city’s Ahuntsic neighbourhood.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says the vehicle is completely underwater.

She says witnesses reported seeing a man in the river near the vehicle, and a search is under way to find him.

She says it’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle or what caused it to plunge into the water.

She says police divers have been called to the scene, and members of the fire department and coast guard are also supporting the search.