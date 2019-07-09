Police searching for Texas murder suspect who illegally crossed border into Manitoba

A man accused of murder in Texas is believed to be in Canada after illegally crossing the border into Manitoba, Canadian and American law enforcement officials say.
Derek Whisenand, 27, had been evading police in the United States and crossed into Canada near Haskett, Man., sometime during the week of June 24, Manitoba RCMP said.
He then travelled to Winnipeg and may now be in Eastern Canada, the RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
Paul Podhradsky, chief deputy of the Cavalier County Sheriff’s Department in North Dakota, said Whisenand’s vehicle was found in the state about three kilometres from the Canadian border.
“We were able to locate tracks around his vehicle and we were able to see that he walked across the border,” Podhradsky said.
“It is believed he was then picked up by an individual, who ended up giving him a ride to Winnipeg.”
Podhradsky said Whisenand is a homicide suspect in Eastland County, Texas, which is about 170 km southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Investigators believe he does not have any ties to Canada.
The Eastland County Sheriff’s Office said Whisenand is accused of killing 78-year-old Burton Duane Sanborn.
“Preliminary autopsy information reveals there was severe trauma to the head of the victim,” police said in a new release late last month.
Police warn that Whisenand may be armed and that he is considered dangerous.
