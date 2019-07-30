 Skip to main content

Canada Police seek suspect in alleged fraud targeting condo building in Milton, Ont.

Police seek suspect in alleged fraud targeting condo building in Milton, Ont.

MILTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police are trying to identify a suspect in an alleged months-long fraud targeting a condo building in Milton, Ont.

Halton Regional Police allege a man redirected mail from the building between November 2018 and May 2019.

They say he used the stolen or redirected mail to add himself to pre-existing bank accounts as a supplementary card holder.

Police allege he also obtained new credit cards under the victims’ names.

The man allegedly racked up thousands of dollars in charges per card across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say they’ve identified six alleged victims but say there may be more.

