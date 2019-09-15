 Skip to main content

Canada Police seeking multiple suspects in Mississauga, Ont. shooting that left one dead and five injured

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
A teenage boy is dead and five other people are in hospital after gunfire erupted Saturday evening in a residential area of Mississauga, Ont., just west of Toronto.

Peel Regional Police Chief Chris McCord said that according to eyewitness accounts multiple suspects unleashed a barrage of gunfire from semi-automatic weapons near a parkette behind an apartment building at around 6:20 p.m.

He said a 17-year-old old boy died at the scene and that five others – a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a woman in her 50s – were wounded. McCord said one of the wounded was in serious condition and that the other four suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The chief also noted that “a lot” of shell casings were found scattered over a wide area and that several vehicles had been hit by the gunfire, though police had yet to determine whether any of those vehicles belonged to the shooters.

Speaking at a news conference late Saturday night, McCord said it was very early in the investigation and that many questions about the incident remained unanswered, including the motive, whether the victims were targeted and whether the shooting was gang related.

No suspect information was immediately released as officers continued to canvass the area for surveillance camera video that might help answer at least some of those questions.

