Police seeks clues to motive after Fredericton man charged in fatal shootings

Open this photo in gallery Clockwise from top left: 32-year-old Bobbie Lee Wright, 42-year-old Donald Adam Robichaud, 43-year-old Cst. Sara Mae Helen Burns, and 45-year-old Cst. Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello. Police handout and Facebook

The daylight slaying of four Canadians – including two police officers and a newly announced couple – was perpetrated by a lone shooter with a long-gun, authorities have alleged.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder Saturday morning, one day after a Fredericton neighbourhood was locked down as police sought a gunman at an apartment complex on Brookside Drive. Mr. Raymond is currently recovering from police-inflicted gunshot wounds in a local hospital.

At a Saturday afternoon press conference, police officials would only say that lethal shots were fired by a shooter who was perched in an apartment window and fired at the courtyard below. No details are being released about how he chose his targets. Police are not speaking to the model of the weapon, or whether it was lawfully acquired.

The relationships are murky too. “Is there a link between the victims and the shooter … that link has not been established yet,” said City of Fredericton deputy police chief Martin Gaudet. “That’s something we’re looking to establish and we haven’t established yet.”

Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch said she didn’t believe the shooting was launched with any specific goal of targeting police.

“At this point in time we have nothing to indicate police were targeted," she said. “We responded to shots fired. Two citizens were already fatally wounded upon arrival of police.”

On Saturday morning authorities identified two victims as local 42-year-old musician Donald (“Donnie”) Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, age 32. According to a posting by Ms. Wright on Facebook, the two announced a romantic relationship early this month.

The couple was discovered fatally shot shortly after 7 a.m. Friday in the courtyard outside a low-rise apartment complex. Calls of gunshots were reported, and two city police constables who responded were also shot dead. They have been identified as Lawrence Robert (“Robb”) Costello, 45, and Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43.

Mr. Raymond was apprehended later at the scene after a bigger contingent of police, including tactical teams backed by an armoured vehicle, arrived.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Aug. 27.

No bystanders in the apartment complex were hurt, police say. “The suspect was injured in gunfire with police. And that’s it. Five in total – four fatalities, and one person who was injured, and that was the suspect,” said Chief Fitch. “There were no other casualties.”

Police have cordoned off the apartment and have asked residents to stay away from the crime scene for the time being. “Thank you for patience and your understanding as we work as quickly as possible to gather the evidence required … so that you can return home soon,” the chief said.

The deaths of the two constables have shaken the City of Fredericton’s small police force, which has a total of 127 officers and staff working for it. The RCMP’s major crimes unit has been called in to pursue the homicide investigation. Other officers from nearby forces will be helping fill in voids left by grieving officers in coming weeks.

No details have been released yet about police funerals.

The shootings occurred as Canadian politicians grapple with how to handle the implications of several recent mass shootings and mass murders.

During last month’s double homicide on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue, a gunman killed a 10-year-old and an 18-year-old as he indiscriminately opened fire with a handgun. Faisal Hussain injured 13 other people before he was shot dead by police.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a festival on the Danforth to applaud residents for their resiliency in the aftermath of that tragedy. The prime minister is to be in Fredericton on Sunday, on a previously scheduled visit to help kickstart the weekend’s Pride celebrations.

Later on Saturday, Fredericton Police circulated statements from the families of the slain officers.

Constable Burns "absolutely loved her job," one of the statements said.

As for Constable Costello, he "was often heard to say he was a 'CFL' -- constable for life. He loved the people, he loved the variety of calls, but mostly he loved being able to deescalate an escalating situation."

That statement from his family added that “he responded eagerly and willingly to that last call.”