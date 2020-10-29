 Skip to main content

Police seize illegal cannabis, several exotic animals in series of raids in southern Ontario

AURORA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Police north of Toronto have seized millions of dollars worth of illegally grown cannabis in a series of raids that also uncovered several exotic animals.

York Regional Police say the operation, dubbed Project Green Sweep, targeted 15 locations in communities such as Markham, King, Stouffville and East Gwillimbury.

Officers seized nearly 29,000 plants and more than 1,800 kilograms of harvested cannabis, as well as firearms, crossbows and a stun gun.

At one location in Schomberg, police say they found “several exotic animals” – including three kangaroos and two zebras. They say animal control is investigating.

York Police Chief Jim MacSween is calling on Health Canada to close loopholes in its medical cannabis licensing legislation.

He says organized crime groups are exploiting the system to generate profits and fund other criminal activity.

