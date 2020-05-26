Police seize trucks, guns and drugs in crackdown on towing industry crime

More than 10 tow trucks and dozens of guns have been seized as part of a months-long police investigation into the towing turf wars of the Greater Toronto Area.
The investigation, dubbed Project Platinum – a joint-forces operation led by York Regional Police – was launched in February in response to organized crime activity in the towing industry.
A Globe and Mail investigation that same month shed light on the lucrative business of collision towing, or “accident chasing,” and the lethal lengths that drivers were willing to go to in competition for that business – and the kickbacks that accompany it.
Since December, 2018, four men with ties to the GTA towing industry have been killed. Several others have been shot in their tow trucks and survived. More than 35 trucks have been set on fire.
In a press release Tuesday, York Regional Police said that rival tow truck companies have been “fighting over financial profits from the towing of vehicles and, the most significant source of profit, the frauds following the initial tow.
“The competition for control of the towing market has resulted in murders, attempted murders, assaults, arsons, threats and property damage.”
The investigation revealed that tow truck companies – in concert with auto repair shops and car rental companies – were “involved in defrauding insurance companies with vehicles involved in collisions and staged collisions.”
As detailed in the Globe investigation, Ontario’s small claims court has been flooded with disputes stemming from such frauds – with insurers arguing they’ve been overcharged after a crash.
One of the main law firms that represented the insurance companies in these cases was Carr Law, a Vaughan, Ont., firm that specialized in towing cases under the Repair and Storage Liens Act. The firm’s office was twice set on fire and a gunman shot through the windows before the office was ultimately shut down.
In their press release, York Regional Police said Carr Law had become “the target of violence, threats and extortion.”
On April 30 and May 1, warrants were executed in Brantford and Hamilton. Five suspects were taken into custody and have been charged.
On May 20, 21 search warrants were executed at homes and businesses across Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Hamilton, Oakville, Toronto, Aurora and East Gwillimbury. Three suspects were arrested and have been charged.
A total of 11 tow trucks were seized in the raids, as well as 16 handguns, 13 shotguns, nine rifles, one machine gun, one air pistol, one sawed-off shotgun and three high-capacity drum magazines, as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition. Police also seized five kilograms of fentanyl, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1.25 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cannabis and more than $500,000.
In total, 20 people with ties to the towing industry have been charged. The charges include participation in a criminal organization, fraud and arson.
Stakeholders in the towing industry have been calling for reform for well over a decade. They argue that without proper standards and regulations – and a system to enforce them – the industry has become a Wild West.
Currently, towing is licensed in Ontario at a municipal level – but only 17 of the province’s 444 municipalities have any such system, according to CAA.
Some municipalities require criminal background checks and driving records. Many tow truck companies and automobile clubs require the same. But none of this is standardized, and as a result, the industry is governed by a confusing patchwork of bylaws and guidelines that leave the business ripe for corruption.
In April, the province faced renewed calls for action after it was revealed that the problem with kickbacks can go even deeper, after three Ottawa Police constables were arrested on corruption charges as part of an alleged towing kickback scheme.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has pledged that his government would crack down on the province’s towing industry, though the specific details of their plans remain unclear – particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Mark Graves, president of the Provincial Towing Association of Ontario, said he is confident that licencing is going to happen.
“[It] has been on the table for 15 years,” he told the Globe in April. “We’re the closest we’ve ever been with any government.”
