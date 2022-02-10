Demontrators against COVID-19 vaccine mandates block the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing, in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 9.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP

A protest against COVID-19 measures is preventing Canada-bound traffic from crossing the Ambassador Bridge for yet another day.

Police say those using the border bridge to cross into the U.S. can expect significant delays and are telling all motorists to avoid both access points to the span due to the ongoing demonstration.

The protest on the Canadian side of the bridge has prevented Canada-bound traffic from crossing since the demonstration began Monday.

Police say the potential for congestion along Wyandotte Street West near the Ambassador Bridge could result in travel delays for students attending schools in the nearby areas.

Protesters are being advised not to endanger members of the public or engage in illegal activities after a man was arrested Wednesday for driving in an unsafe manner.

The bridge between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit is considered the busiest international commercial land border crossing in North America.

On Thursday, General Motors Co said it was forced to cancel two production shifts at a plant in Michigan where it builds sport utility vehicles.

The automaker said it had cancelled a shift on Wednesday and a shift Thursday at its Lansing Delta Township plant. Both Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday they had been forced to halt some operations because of supply chain disruptions.

With files from Reuters.

