Police warn of fraud scam involving fake truck sales north of Toronto

Police north of Toronto are warning the public about an alleged fraud scam that’s targeting people looking to buy a pickup truck.
York regional police say the alleged fraud begins when someone lists a truck for sale online for a greatly reduced price, sometimes as much as 50 per cent off.
When a prospective buyer expresses interest, police say the alleged fraudster responds by text and insists on an e-transfer deposit of $500 before the transaction can continue.
Once the buyer sends the deposit, they are provided with the address of a home where they’re told they can come view the truck.
But police say the home belongs to people who do not have a truck for sale and who are left wondering why people keep showing up to buy one.
Police say they believe there may be multiple victims and are asking anyone who has been targeted to come forward.
