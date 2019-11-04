 Skip to main content

Canada

Police watchdog investigating after suspect in Hamilton double homicide found dead

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a suspect in a Hamilton double homicide was found dead.

The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton police officers found David Thomson, 35, at a motel in Brantford, Ont., around 11 p.m. Sunday.

It says Hamilton police officers outside the motel heard a gunshot coming from a room on the first floor.

The SIU says officers found Thomson inside the room dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Hamilton police say they found a 62-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman shot to death at a home on Saturday night.

They say the victims have been identified as Donald Lowe and Cheryl Nicholl, both of Hamilton.

