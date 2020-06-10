 Skip to main content
Canada

Police watchdog investigating man’s death in B.C.’s Comox Valley on Tuesday

Comox Valley, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
RCMP say British Columbia’s police watchdog has been called to investigate a man’s death after he had a conversation with Comox Valley officers.

A member of the public had expressed concern for the well-being of an acquaintance staying at a local hotel and Mounties say they were called to assist Emergency Health Services on Tuesday night.

They say the man initially came outside the hotel and assured police he wouldn’t hurt himself, while officers attempted to de-escalate the situation.

But police say the man returned to the hotel room, came out with a firearm and harmed himself.

The Mounties say the man received first aid but he died of his injuries at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Office is now set to determine whether police actions or inactions were linked to the man’s death.

