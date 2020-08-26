Police watchdog says Toronto officers won’t be charged in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, who fell from her balcony

Open this photo in gallery Regis Korchinski-Paquet is shown in an undated handout photo provided by her family's lawyer. The death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet renewed calls for police accountability. A police watchdog announced today that it would not be laying charges against the officers present during her death. The Canadian Press

After a three-month investigation, Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against any of the six Toronto Police officers who were present for the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

Ms. Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old Ukrainian-Afro-Indigenous woman, fell from the 24th floor balcony of her Toronto apartment on May 27, after police had been called to respond to a family disturbance, following a seizure that had left Ms. Korchinski-Paquet in distress.

The high-profile case has sparked protests against anti-Black racism and police conduct both in Toronto and across the country.

In his decision Wednesday, Joseph Martino, director of Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit — which probes all cases involving police that end in serious injury or death or allegations of sexual assault — acknowledged the “incredible public interest and attention” that the case has received, and noted that the SIU had notified Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s family as well as the Toronto Police Service of their decision.

“First and foremost, it must be acknowledged that Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s death, and others in recent months, has raised important issues of social consequence. On the heels of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, and the protest movement it has spawned across the United States, Canada and elsewhere, there is increased scrutiny of our society’s policing of members of the Indigenous and Black communities. Ms. Korchinski-Paquet was a member of both communities,” Mr. Martino wrote in his decision.

“I accept that systemic racism exists and continues to challenge the relationship between racialized communities and the institutions of our justice system, just as it does in other sectors of society. Our leaders have acknowledged it, as have our laws.”

But he stressed that his unit’s mandate is a narrow one: to determine whether any of the officers committed a criminal offence in connection with her death.

“It was not to conduct a broad inquiry into systemic discrimination on the part of the police service,” he wrote. “There are other forums with the institutional mandates and expertise to conduct those inquiries.”

The report noted that six Toronto Police officers had been in and around Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s apartment at the time of her death.

One of those officers, who had “the most dealings” with her, was investigated and interviewed as a subject officer. In addition to the other officers, 15 civilian witnesses including Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s mother and brother, who were home at the time, as well as her father, whom Ms. Korchinski-Paquet had spoken with just moments before she fell, were also interviewed.

According to the SIU report, police were responding to multiple 911 calls about a domestic disturbance when they arrived at Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s family’s apartment around 5:15 p.m. that evening.

One of those calls was made by Ms. Korchinski-Paquet herself, who reported that she’d been assaulted by her mother and brother, and that knives were involved. Her brother also called 911, saying that his sister had attacked him with knives. A third call was made by their mother, who said her daughter and son were fighting and that punches and bottles were thrown and she wanted them out.

The fight began after Ms. Korchinski-Paquet, who had epilepsy and had suffered seizures earlier in the day, had argued with her brother over the volume of the television in the living room.

When police arrived, they separated the siblings and their mother in the hallway. Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s mother told police she wanted her daughter to be taken to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

When Ms. Korchinski-Paquet said she had to go to the bathroom, she was escorted back into the apartment by a police officer.

She called her father from the bathroom.

When she came out, a police officer asked her to speak with a paramedic, given her seizure earlier in the day. She refused, and headed to the balcony. The police officer told her to come back inside, and attempted to open the door, but Ms. Korchinski-Paquet held it shut.

“Very quickly,” the report says, “Ms. Korchinski-Paquet scaled the balcony railing and the [police officer] lost sight of her. At about this time, [her mother] asked, “What is she doing?”

A police officer responded that she was “jumping balconies.”

Her mother and brother said that wasn’t possible, because the balcony is blocked off with mesh.

Two police officers went to knock on the apartment next door, but nobody answered. They returned, and when they looked down from Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s balcony, saw that she had fallen to the ground below. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In conclusion, Mr. Martino — who said his investigators looked both at whether police overstepped their authority, and whether they did enough — said the investigation did not warrant any criminal charges against any of the police officers involved.

While he said the investigation “turned up no indications of overt racism being brought to bear by any of the involved officers,” he added that “this is not to suggest that questions of race were entirely absent in the encounter.”

For example, he said that there was evidence that Mr. Korchinski-Paquet “attempted to court favour with the police at one point by informing them that her father was coming and he was “white”.

“The officers, it must be noted, indicated that they did not hear any such words,” Mr. Martino wrote.

“Needless to say, if true, the utterance is a testament to the importance of efforts to build and nurture trust in the relationship between the police and members of the Black and Indigenous communities.”

Ms. Korchinski-Paquet’s family and their lawyer are expected to respond to the report later today.

More to come

