Police wrap on-scene probe of fatal boat crash near Kingston, Ont., as details emerge

Police say they have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario as details of the incident begin to emerge.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are still trying to piece together how a speedboat ended up on top of a fishing boat on Bobs Lake north of Kingston, Ont., on Saturday night.

Three young adults died in the crash and five others were taken to hospital.

Recordings of emergency dispatches reveal a chaotic scene Saturday night, with first responders providing life-saving measures to people on both boats and searching for a person in the water.

Paramedics, police and firefighters raced to the area shortly after 9:30 p.m., but were unable to revive three people who were involved in the crash.

Police have not laid any charges so far.