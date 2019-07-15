 Skip to main content

Canada Polytechnique shooting survivor quits firearms panel over Liberal record on assault-style guns

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Mass-shooting survivor Nathalie Provost has quit the federal firearms advisory committee in frustration, saying she is extremely disappointed with the Liberal government’s failure to crack down on assault-style rifles.

Provost, who was shot four times during the 1989 attack by a gunman at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique, says she feels used by a government unwilling to take the steps needed to make Canadians safer.

The Canadian Press obtained a copy of Provost’s resignation letter sent today to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and ministers Ralph Goodale and Bill Blair, the cabinet members responsible for firearms issues.

Provost, who served for more than two years on the committee, says the government systematically ignored her calls for an overhaul of the firearms classification system – a move that could tighten restrictions on some semi-automatic rifles.

She claims the committee contributed nothing to the Liberal firearms bill recently passed by Parliament – legislation she considers very timid.

Provost says the government could immediately ban a range of assault-style rifles by regulation, but there is no indication it will act before the fall election.

