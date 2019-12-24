Pompeo backs Canada in fight against China’s ‘coercive detentions’ of Canadians

Open this photo in gallery U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press conference at the State Department in Washington on Dec. 11, 2019. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says his country is sticking with Canada in fighting what he calls China’s “coercive detentions of Canadian citizens.”

Pompeo and Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne say they talked Monday about a range of global concerns.

Champagne says it was “a very productive call.”

Story continues below advertisement

In their separate accounts of the exchange, neither mention any detainees by name, but China has held two Canadians for more than a year.

Diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor were picked up days after Canada arrested Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant related to charges of bank fraud, and Canada has had no luck so far in pressing for their release.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he’s asked the U.S. not to sign a new trade agreement with Beijing until the Canadians are freed.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.