Pope Francis talks to Cardinal Marc Ouellet at the Vatican on Feb. 17, 2022.REMO CASILLI/Reuters

The Vatican says there is no further need to investigate Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, who is facing allegations of sexual assault as part of a class-action lawsuit in his native Quebec.

Pope Francis has deemed that there is not enough grounds to initiate a canonical investigation, the Vatican said in a statement released Thursday by Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office.

A canonical investigation determines whether Catholic Church law has been violated.

Cardinal Ouellet is one of Canada’s most prominent Catholic cleric and sometimes mentioned as a potential pontiff. In a statement of claim filed Tuesday, a Quebec City woman alleged that, at public events between 2008 and 2010, the Cardinal inappropriately rubbed her shoulders, hugged her, kissed her on the cheeks and slipped his hand down her back, close to her buttocks. The allegations have not been tested in court.

The woman wrote to Pope Francis to complain about Cardinal Ouellet at the end of January, 2021. The pontiff then appointed a Jesuit priest, Jacques Servais, to investigate.

The Vatican statement quoted Father Servais as saying that “there is no supported reason to open an investigation for sexual assault.”

The communiqué further quoted Father Servais saying that neither in her written complaint nor in a Zoom video testimony that she gave to him did the woman “[bring] forward an accusation that would provide ground to such an investigation.”

In her court statement of claim, the woman said that Father Servais appears to have little grasp of the intricacies of dealing with allegations of sexual abuse.

The statement of claim says that she consulted an advisory panel for victims of church sexual abuse without disclosing the cardinal’s name. She was told that her experience constituted sexual misconduct.

Justin Wee, a lawyer for the woman, who is only identified in court papers as F., said the only contact she had with investigating Vatican officials was the Zoom meeting with Father Servais in March, 2021.

“Our client is very disappointed, but she is still determined to prove that what she revealed is true. So, the next step will be to prove it in a civil court instead of a canon law trial,” Mr. Wee said.

He added that F. is wondering why it took the Vatican so long to make a decision if the evidence was insufficient, only to issue a communiqué a few days after the allegations became public in court filings.

The statement of claim also raised concerns that Father Servais, in addition to having no apparent experience in dealing with situations involving sexual misconduct, might be on good terms with Cardinal Ouellet.

Father Servais is the director of a religious formation house in Rome, Casa Balthasar, where Cardinal Ouellet has taught.

Both men share an academic interest for the late Swiss theologian Hans Urs von Balthasar.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.