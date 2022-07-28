Pope Francis presides over a mass at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupre, in Saint Anne de Beaupre, Que., on July 28.John Locher/The Associated Press

The thousands who attended Pope Francis’s mass at the Basilica of Ste. Anne-de-Beaupré on Thursday morning were not expecting yet another apology from the pontiff. But many had hoped they would be wrong.

Some of them wanted an apology that, they said, would recognize the broad institutional failings of the Catholic Church for its part in Canada’s abusive residential schools system, instead of casting the blame on some bad priests and nuns, and the government officials who turned their backs to their appalling behaviour.

Kathryn Lambert of New Brunswick sat in a pew for two hours before the mass started at the enormous church set along the St. Lawrence River just east of Quebec City, lost in thought about the two years she attended a residential school in Nova Scotia in the mid-1960s, when she was a child.

She accepts that the Pope’s apologies made earlier in the week, including one made in Quebec City on Wednesday, were sincere – but feels they were not broad enough.

Indigenous people hold a protest banner as Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the National Shrine of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre in Quebec.VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 24

Pope Francis hosts mass at the National Shrine of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre in Quebec.VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 24

Pope Francis celebrates mass at the National Shrine of Ste-Anne-de-Beaupre in Quebec.John Locher/The Associated Press 3 of 24

Pope Francis arrives for mass at the National Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupre in Quebec.John Locher/The Associated Press 4 of 24

Pope Francis greets the faithful before presiding over a mass at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in Quebec.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters 5 of 24

Pope Francis greets people before presiding over a mass at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in Quebec.GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters 6 of 24

Catholic faithful take pictures and cheers as Pope Francis arrives at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré in Quebec.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 24

Pope Francis kisses a baby as he arrives at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré in Quebec.VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 24

Pope Francis greets the faithful before presiding over a mass at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in Quebec.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters 9 of 24

People gather for a mass led by Pope Francis at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, one of the oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites in North America, in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, Quebec.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters 10 of 24

A Nun awaits Pope Francis at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré in Quebec.LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 24

A view shows the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, one of the oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites in North America, ahead of a mass led by Pope Francis, in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, Quebec.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters 12 of 24

A woman reads the Bible as people gather for a mass led by Pope Francis at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in Quebec.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters 13 of 24

A woman reads the Bible as people gather for a mass led by Pope Francis at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in Quebec.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters 14 of 24

Pope Francis (C) arrives at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré in Quebec.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 24

A t-shirt that reads: "Welcome Pope Francis", as people gather for a mass led by Pope Francis at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, Quebec.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters 16 of 24

Pope Francis celebrates mass at the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré in Quebec.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 24

A crowd gathers outside the Basilica of Sainte-Anne de Beaupré, east of Quebec City.Bernard Brault/The Canadian Press 18 of 24

Former prime minister Jean Chretien greets First Nations members outside the Basilica of Sainte-Anne de Beaupré, east of Quebec City.Bernard Brault/The Canadian Press 19 of 24

Pope Francis presides over a mass at the National Shrine of Sainte Anne de Beaupré in Quebec.John Locher/The Associated Press 20 of 24

A woman holds a Assembly of First Nations flag as Pope Francis celebrates Mass inside the National Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré in Quebec.LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 24

A person holds a figurine of Kateri Tekakwitha, an Indigenous Catholic saint, as Pope Francis presides over a mass at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre in Quebec.CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters 22 of 24

Clergy arrive for a mass with Pope Francis at the National Shrine of Sainte Anne de Beaupré in Quebec.John Locher/The Associated Press 23 of 24

An Indigenous woman wipes a tear during a mass with Pope Francis at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Quebec.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press 24 of 24

“It’s not a complete apology because the Pope is not taking full responsibility that it was the whole Church that put that harm in the schools,” she told The Globe and Mail. “It bothers my people. The whole institution was at fault, and the government of Canada. They all have to admit their responsibility.”

The English translation of Francis’s homily at Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré does not specifically mention “residential schools.” Instead, the Pope obliquely referred to them by mentioning the failings and sins that led to the execution of the Messiah on the cross at Calvary, the site near Jerusalem where Jesus was crucified.

Opinion: For Pope Francis, apologizing came second to evangelizing

“At those times, we can do little more than cling to our sense of failure and ask: What happened? Why did it happen? How could it happen?” Francis said. “Brothers and sisters, these are our own questions, and they are the burning questions that this pilgrim Church in Canada is asking, with heartfelt sorrow, on its difficult and demanding journey of healing and reconciliation.”

In his homily, he encouraged Catholics to “take a new look at many of the events of our own history,” presumably referring to the residential schools, and said that the Church felt a “burden of failure,” again presumably referring to the schools.

About three-quarters of the 1,400 seats inside the basilica went to Indigenous peoples, many of them residential school survivors. Thousands more watched the mass on giant TV screens outside.

Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada Iqaluit 0 150 KM NWT NUN. Hudson Bay ALTA. MAN. SASK. Lac Ste. Anne NFLD. Edmonton QUE. Maskwacis ONT. Winnipeg Quebec City UNITED STATES Montreal Toronto Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City Thurs., July 28: Quebec City Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office

Francis has not accepted institutional blame for the abuse of Indigenous children in the residential schools, though he appeared to edge a bit closer to that admission on Tuesday, at the pilgrimage site of Lac Ste. Anne in Alberta. “All of us, as church, now need healing; healing from the temptation of closing in on ourselves of defending the institution rather than seeking the truth, of preferring worldly power to serving the Gospel,” he told a crowd of several hundred Indigenous peoples.

Before entering the church on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that Francis could have said more this week in his apologies. “I have heard directly from a number of leaders and members of Indigenous communities that they would have hoped that he would go further, but at the same time, they felt some comfort in hearing his words, " he said.

How the Vatican encouraged the colonization of Indigenous lands – and enabled the Crown to keep them

Ms. Lambert was also disappointed that Francis omitted references to sexual abuse at the schools, as well as the Doctrine of Discovery, the concept promoted by popes centuries ago, through papal bulls, to authorize and justify the colonization of non-Christian lands beyond Europe.

Before the mass started, two people made their way to the pulpit in the Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré and unfurled a large banner that read “Rescind the doctrine.”

Attending the mass, Cassidy Caron, president of the Métis National Council, said she was disappointed that the theme of justice was not highlighted in the Pope’s tour, which ends Friday with a three-hour stop in Iqaluit. “On sexual abuse, we want a commitment from the Pope not to shield alleged perpetrators,” she said. “That has yet to be addressed.”

Pope Francis arrived in Quebec City on Wednesday to meet Indigenous and political leaders on his “penitential pilgrimage” for the Church's role in abuse at residential schools. Reuters

She also agreed that the acceptance of institutional blame was not fully addressed. “The Catholic Church as an institution played a role in perpetuating these harms in the schools and the communities,” she said.

On Wednesday, at the Governor-General’s mansion in Quebec City, Mr. Trudeau said it was apparent that the church, as an institution, played a role “in the mistreatment of the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical and sexual abuse that Indigenous children suffered in residential schools run by the church.”

At the Thursday mass, Elmer St. Pierre, National Chief for the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, said both the church and the Canadian government had to accept institutional blame for the horror of the residential schools, which lasted for a century. “They tore down Sir John A. Macdonald’s statue,” he said. “But what about all the prime ministers after him who condoned the residential schools?”

