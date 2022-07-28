The thousands who attended Pope Francis’s mass at the Basilica of Ste. Anne-de-Beaupré on Thursday morning were not expecting yet another apology from the pontiff. But many had hoped they would be wrong.
Some of them wanted an apology that, they said, would recognize the broad institutional failings of the Catholic Church for its part in Canada’s abusive residential schools system, instead of casting the blame on some bad priests and nuns, and the government officials who turned their backs to their appalling behaviour.
Kathryn Lambert of New Brunswick sat in a pew for two hours before the mass started at the enormous church set along the St. Lawrence River just east of Quebec City, lost in thought about the two years she attended a residential school in Nova Scotia in the mid-1960s, when she was a child.
She accepts that the Pope’s apologies made earlier in the week, including one made in Quebec City on Wednesday, were sincere – but feels they were not broad enough.
“It’s not a complete apology because the Pope is not taking full responsibility that it was the whole Church that put that harm in the schools,” she told The Globe and Mail. “It bothers my people. The whole institution was at fault, and the government of Canada. They all have to admit their responsibility.”
The English translation of Francis’s homily at Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré does not specifically mention “residential schools.” Instead, the Pope obliquely referred to them by mentioning the failings and sins that led to the execution of the Messiah on the cross at Calvary, the site near Jerusalem where Jesus was crucified.
Opinion: For Pope Francis, apologizing came second to evangelizing
“At those times, we can do little more than cling to our sense of failure and ask: What happened? Why did it happen? How could it happen?” Francis said. “Brothers and sisters, these are our own questions, and they are the burning questions that this pilgrim Church in Canada is asking, with heartfelt sorrow, on its difficult and demanding journey of healing and reconciliation.”
In his homily, he encouraged Catholics to “take a new look at many of the events of our own history,” presumably referring to the residential schools, and said that the Church felt a “burden of failure,” again presumably referring to the schools.
About three-quarters of the 1,400 seats inside the basilica went to Indigenous peoples, many of them residential school survivors. Thousands more watched the mass on giant TV screens outside.
Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada
Iqaluit
0
150
KM
NWT
NUN.
Hudson
Bay
ALTA.
MAN.
SASK.
Lac Ste. Anne
NFLD.
Edmonton
QUE.
Maskwacis
ONT.
Winnipeg
Quebec City
UNITED STATES
Montreal
Toronto
Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton
Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis
Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne
Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City
Thurs., July 28: Quebec City
Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP
CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office
Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada
Iqaluit
0
150
KM
NWT
NUN.
Hudson
Bay
ALTA.
MAN.
SASK.
Lac Ste. Anne
NFLD.
Edmonton
QUE.
Maskwacis
ONT.
Winnipeg
Quebec City
UNITED STATES
Montreal
Toronto
Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton
Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis
Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne
Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City
Thurs., July 28: Quebec City
Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP
CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office
Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada
Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton
Iqaluit
Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis
Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne
Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City
Thurs., July 28: Quebec City
Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome
Hudson
Bay
ALTA.
SASK.
MAN.
Lac Ste. Anne
NFLD.
Edmonton
QUE.
Maskwacis
ONT.
Winnipeg
CANADA
UNITED STATES
Quebec City
PEI
N.B.
Ottawa
Montreal
N.S.
Toronto
0
150
KM
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See
Press Office
Francis has not accepted institutional blame for the abuse of Indigenous children in the residential schools, though he appeared to edge a bit closer to that admission on Tuesday, at the pilgrimage site of Lac Ste. Anne in Alberta. “All of us, as church, now need healing; healing from the temptation of closing in on ourselves of defending the institution rather than seeking the truth, of preferring worldly power to serving the Gospel,” he told a crowd of several hundred Indigenous peoples.
Before entering the church on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that Francis could have said more this week in his apologies. “I have heard directly from a number of leaders and members of Indigenous communities that they would have hoped that he would go further, but at the same time, they felt some comfort in hearing his words, " he said.
How the Vatican encouraged the colonization of Indigenous lands – and enabled the Crown to keep them
Ms. Lambert was also disappointed that Francis omitted references to sexual abuse at the schools, as well as the Doctrine of Discovery, the concept promoted by popes centuries ago, through papal bulls, to authorize and justify the colonization of non-Christian lands beyond Europe.
Before the mass started, two people made their way to the pulpit in the Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré and unfurled a large banner that read “Rescind the doctrine.”
Attending the mass, Cassidy Caron, president of the Métis National Council, said she was disappointed that the theme of justice was not highlighted in the Pope’s tour, which ends Friday with a three-hour stop in Iqaluit. “On sexual abuse, we want a commitment from the Pope not to shield alleged perpetrators,” she said. “That has yet to be addressed.”
Reuters
She also agreed that the acceptance of institutional blame was not fully addressed. “The Catholic Church as an institution played a role in perpetuating these harms in the schools and the communities,” she said.
On Wednesday, at the Governor-General’s mansion in Quebec City, Mr. Trudeau said it was apparent that the church, as an institution, played a role “in the mistreatment of the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical and sexual abuse that Indigenous children suffered in residential schools run by the church.”
At the Thursday mass, Elmer St. Pierre, National Chief for the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, said both the church and the Canadian government had to accept institutional blame for the horror of the residential schools, which lasted for a century. “They tore down Sir John A. Macdonald’s statue,” he said. “But what about all the prime ministers after him who condoned the residential schools?”
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.