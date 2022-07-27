Pope Francis has a quiet moment on the shores of Lac St Anne, Alta., on July 26.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City today, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his “penitential” journey in Canada.

The pontiff is to have separate meetings with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Citadelle of Quebec, then give a public address with Simon.

The Pope is to next travel to the Plains of Abraham in Quebec’s capital for a tour among people who have gathered.

He is then to go to the residence of the Archbishop of Quebec, where he plans to stay during his time in the province.

Francis is to hold a mass Thursday at the National Shrine of Ste. Anne de Beaupre east of the city, then attend vespers with church officials at the Cathedral-Basilica of Notre-Dame de Quebec.

On Friday, he is to make a brief stop in Iqaluit before heading home to the Vatican.

The Alberta leg of the Pope’s journey included a visit to the Indigenous community of Maskwacis, south of Edmonton.

Standing there before residential school survivors and Indigenous leaders, he apologized for abuses at the institutions, most of which were run by the Roman Catholic Church.

Francis also led an outdoor public mass at Edmonton’s football stadium, which some criticized as too traditional.

He later joined a pilgrimage at Lac Ste. Anne, northwest of Edmonton – a place of spiritual significance for many Indigenous Catholics that is thought to have healing properties. Francis blessed the lake and sprinkled some of its water on people in the crowd.

Pope Francis spoke of honouring grandparents, the importance of family history and a future where violence and marginalization of Indigenous people is never repeated during an outdoor mass in Edmonton on Tuesday. The Globe and Mail

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.