Pope Francis is visiting Canada between July 25 and July 29, making stops in Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit to address the devastating legacy of Canada’s residential school system. On Monday, the Pope gave a formal apology for the abuses of residential schools. “I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples,” he said.

Second full day of the Pope’s visit to Canada

At 10:15 a.m., Pope Francis is scheduled to deliver an open-air mass to 65,000 people at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium.

June 26 is the feast of St. Anne, grandmother of Jesus and a revered figure among Indigenous Catholics. Tickets to the mass are free, but organizers have struggled to stamp out fraudulent resellers. Overflow seating has been set aside at nearby Clarke Stadium.

In the afternoon, he’ll proceed 90 kilometres northwest to Lac Ste. Anne, a holy site that attracts as many as 40,000 pilgrims each year.

Last week, Alberta Health Services issued an alert for toxic blue-green algae in the lake and warned visitors against swimming or wading. It’s unclear how the advisory will affect proceedings.

Monday, July 25

Pope calls residential schools a ‘disastrous error’; meets with members of Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples

Pope Francis greets faithful outside the church after a meeting with indigenous peoples and members of the Parish Community of Sacred Heart in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada July 25, 2022.GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters

“I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples,” Pope Francis said in a formal apology for the abuses at residential schools on Monday. Thousands of survivors and their families gathered in Maskwacis for the papal visit.

In the afternoon, Pope Francis visited Sacred Heart Church in Edmonton, where he reiterated his apology made hours earlier at Maskwacis. The congregation consisted largely, although not exclusively, of Indigenous peoples. After Pope Francis spoke, children presented him with gifts, such as art from Indigenous artist Jason Carter. Elders presented him with a red, yellow, and orange star blanket.

