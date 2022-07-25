Skip to main content
Pope Francis will visit Canada between July 25-29, making stops in Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit to address the devastating legacy of Canada’s residential school system.

8:00 a.m. ET

First full day of the Pope’s visit to Canada

Thousands of residential and day school survivors and their families from across Canada will gather today in Maskwacis, Alta., to meet with Pope Francis. The Pope landed in Alberta on Sunday for a six-day visit to address the devastating legacy of the country’s residential school system. He begins in the Edmonton area before heading to Quebec City and Iqaluit, where he will meet with Indigenous survivors, knowledge keepers, youth, elders and leaders, along with leaders in the Catholic Church.

Where the Pope will be on visit to Canada

Iqaluit

0

150

KM

NWT

NUN.

Hudson

Bay

ALTA.

MAN.

SASK.

Lac Ste. Anne

NFLD.

Edmonton

QUE.

Maskwacis

ONT.

Winnipeg

Quebec City

UNITED STATES

Montreal

Toronto

Sun., July 24: Depart Rome; arrive Edmonton

Mon., July 25: Edmonton; Maskwacis

Tues., July 26: Edmonton; Lac Ste. Anne

Wed., July 27: Depart Edmonton; arrive Quebec City

Thurs., July 28: Quebec City

Fri., July 29: Depart Quebec City; arrive Iqaluit; Rome

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP

CONTRIBUTORS; Bulletin of the Holy See Press Office

Today he will travel south of Edmonton to visit Maskwacis, home of the former Ermineskin Residential School site – one of the largest such sites in Canada. He is expected to stop and offer a prayer before heading to an event at Makwa Park (for 10 a.m. MDT), where he is then expected to deliver an apology for the intergenerational harms from the church-run, government-funded schools.

Later today (at 4:45 p.m. MDT) he will meet with Indigenous people and the parish community of Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, a national Indigenous church in Edmonton, in an invitation-only event. This is the first papal visit to Canada in 20 years; it has the theme of “Walking Together,” and will focus on healing and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

– Tavia Grant

