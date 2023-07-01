The organization employing port workers across British Columbia says thousands of staff are on strike as of today.

The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association says federally mediated talks with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada took place throughout the night, but no deal was reached and workers walked off the job this morning.

The union previously served a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday, but could not immediately be reached for comment today.

The strike affects about 7,400 terminal cargo loaders and 49 of the province’s waterfront employers at more than 30 B.C. ports.

The union says contracting out, port automation and cost of living are key issues in the dispute.

On Friday both the union and employer confirmed the strike would not affect cruise ships docked in Vancouver, Prince Rupert or Vancouver Island.