Post-tropical storm Fiona strikes Port aux Basque, N.L. on Sept. 24, 2022.Wreckhouse Press/Handout

Multiple communities in Atlantic Canada have issued evacuation orders as post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall early Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain, powerful winds and vicious storm surge that washed some buildings into the ocean.

More than 500,000 customers are currently without power in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland, as high winds uprooted trees and knocked down hydro poles.

In Port aux Basques, N.L., a two-storey apartment building was pulled into the ocean, along with multiple other structures. One person was reported missing as emergency officials went door to door, urging people to leave.

“I’m going to be pretty direct here with people,” said Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button in a Facebook video address where he urged people to find higher ground.

“Anybody that’s been told to leave their homes, you need to to leave, there’s no ifs ands or buts... It’s just becoming unsafe for our crews.”

Mr. Button said people who were walking around the community taking pictures were putting themselves and the safety crews in danger.

Images and videos from the small town show houses sliding into the water, getting smashed on the rocks, and floating out to sea. In Burnt Islands, N.L. a causeway that connects the community was swallowed by the rising ocean waters, as sheds, homes and other buildings disappeared into the waves.

“Connection to the island portion of the community of Burnt Islands now cut off. I’m told some folks are stuck on the other side, but at a higher location,” tweeted Michael King, a special adviser to Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey.

The ‘historic’ storm was forecasted to bring in 100 to 200 millimetres of rain across much of Atlantic Canada and eventually eastern Quebec. The Canadian Hurricane Centre said it recorded an unofficial pressure of 931.6 millibars this morning, which made it the lowest pressure for a landfalling storm on record in Canada and spoke to the severity of the weather.

Businesses and homes along the waterfront in Charlottetown reported significant flooding problems as heavy rains overwhelmed the city’s storm water infrastructure. In Sydney, N.S., where the wind was so powerful it shook homes all night long, dozens crowded into emergency shelters because of damage to their homes.

In Halifax, the streets were littered with uprooted trees, power poles snapped in pieces, and draping power lines. The loud hum of generators filled the air as homeowners prepared for days without electricity.

At 11:30 p.m. on Friday night Andrew Inch heard a thump and was shocked to see a 15-metre-tall maple tree had fallen against the front of his two-storey home in northern Halifax.

“It was hard to sleep last night knowing a tree is resting against the side of the house. It is being suspended in part by a Nova Scotia Power wire, or maybe a few branches,” said Mr. Inch, who has two young children.

“The kids woke up this morning and were very excited that they had a treehouse in their front yard.”

Nova Scotia Power is predicting lengthy outages from Hurricane Fiona. There are more than 400,000 customers without power across the province. Crews from New Brunswick, Maine and Quebec are joining local crews to help with the storm restoration, which may take up until the middle of next week for some communities.

Power crews are currently preparing to go up in buckets to start restoring power when the winds decrease below 80 km/ hr.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delayed his Saturday departure for Japan, where he was to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, due to the storm. He said Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair was working with the provinces and Ottawa was ready to provide support if needed.