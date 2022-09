Ian Livingstone surveys the damage to his house from a fallen tree early in the morning in Halifax on Sept. 24, 2022 as post-tropical storm Fiona continues to batter the Maritimes.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality has declared a state of emergency as post-tropical storm Fiona – one of the strongest storms to ever strike Canada’s East Coast – continues to lash the island.

Fiona was churning out hurricane-force winds when it made landfall at 7 a.m. at the eastern edge of mainland Nova Scotia, near of Canso.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., says Fiona set a record for the lowest-ever barometric pressure for a tropical storm making landfall in Canada. The unofficial recorded pressure at Hart Island was 931.6 millibars, a measure of the storm’s strength.

The centre says widespread gusts between 90 and 120 kilometres per hour have been reported over Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Iles-de-la-Madeleine and southwestern Newfoundland, with a peak gust reaching 161 km/h over Beaver Island, N.S.

In Sydney, N.S., the largest city in Cape Breton, the wind caused severe damage to some homes, forcing families to flee.

“We’ve had several structural failures,” said Christina Lamey, a spokeswoman for the region. She confirmed that no one was hurt. She said it was unclear how many homes had been damaged, but there reports of collapsed walls and a missing roofs.

“The key message from that is for people to stay at home,” Lamey said in an interview. “The first responders are really stretched right now. We want people to stay off the roads. Most of the roads have hazards on them, with power lines down and trees down as well.”

The storm has knocked out power to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the Maritimes.

At of 8:30 a.m. local time, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 414,000 customers were in the dark – that’s about 80 per cent of the homes and businesses that it serves.

On P.E.I., Maritime Electric was reporting that 82,000 of its 86,000 customers were without electricity, and NB Power reported 47,000 without power, most of them in and around Moncton, Shediac and Sackville.

Parts of eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have recorded 75 to 125 millimetres of rainfall.

Storm surge warnings remain in effect for most of the Gulf of St. Lawrence, southwestern Newfoundland, eastern Nova Scotia and the East Coast of New Brunswick, with waves possibly surpassing 12 metres in eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence and Cabot Strait.

Coastal flooding remains a threat for parts of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island including the Northumberland Strait, the Gulf of St. Lawrence region including Iles-de-la-Madeleine and eastern New Brunswick, southwest Newfoundland, St. Lawrence Estuary and the Quebec Lower North Shore.

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings remain in effect for most areas.

The hurricane centre said conditions will improve over western Nova Scotia and eastern New Brunswick later in the day, but will persist elsewhere.