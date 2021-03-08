Reader callout: Share your ideas for how Canada can fix the power gap

What are some solutions Canada can implement to fix the power gap?
Globe and Mail reporters will continue to report on the power gap in Canada – factors preventing gender equality in workplaces and what should be done to address them. If you have a suggestion for fixes on how to improve representation in key decision-making roles, please submit your ideas. We’re looking for measures that policy makers and employers can implement to make the workplace more inclusive of diversity.
