Read the responses from the entities included in the Power Gap

Last November, the Globe sent every entity that made detailed salary data available a synopsis of our findings, including preliminary results relating to their respective organizations. To better inform our reporting, The Globe also included a series of questions, such as: “Does your entity track complaints of gender discrimination?” We asked about the gender breakdown of the entire work force, any human rights complaints, whether they had conducted any internal reviews that would be relevant, and other questions.
Below is what each had to say about The Globe’s findings associated with their entity:
Acadia University
Acadia and the faculty association are working to address pay equity, including assessing step level differences between male and female faculty. There’s also an ongoing joint committee (board and faculty) for pay equity.
For the power positions, there may be an issue in your methodology when looking at any one organization – the number of such people at any organization is too small to provide valid statistical comparisons, and usually one of those positions has a much larger salary... For an example of how this varies, if [you] were to look at 2005, [you] would have seen our two numbers essentially flipped as our President and our Chief Financial Officer were both women then…
One additional challenge that I expect causes universities to appear especially slow in increasing the percentage of women in the high earners is that employment durations in academia are really long. The vast majority of Acadia’s high earners are faculty, and their positions mostly cycle by retirement and replacement (often spans of 20-35 years), and our practices for equitable hiring only kick in on that replacement. That means anything we’ve done for equitable hiring in the last ten years might only be just beginning to be visible in the percentage of high earners that are female. I suspect the real impact takes longer since I think it takes more than 10 years for most newly hired faculty to reach rank and steps to get above $100,000 here.
Alberta Provincial Government
The Government of Alberta is committed to an open, fair, and transparent recruitment process. We hire based on merit and employees must be qualified for the role.
Classification and compensation in the Government of Alberta is gender neutral and aligns with the Alberta Human Rights Act, which states, “where employees of both sexes perform the same or substantially similar work for an employer in an establishment the employer shall pay the employees at the same rate of pay.” … The Government of Alberta is committed to fostering a workplace that is welcoming, respectful and inclusive. An environment where differences among colleagues are embraced and valued. Where the psychological, physical, and emotional well-being of employees is paramount.
The Alberta government’s Diversity and Inclusion Policy and its Respectful Workplace Policy set the expectations for a diverse and inclusive workplace.
The Alberta public service has committed to specific ways to further diversity and inclusion in the workplace by focusing on recruitment, learning supports, succession, providing an inclusive environment and measuring our success.
Alcohol And Gaming Commission of Ontario
The salary disclosure lists capture payments made to employees during the calendar year. These payments may include retro pay and severance that may skew results. The disclosure lists may also exclude employees working for a partial year, but who would normally earn more than $100,000.
Algoma University
There have been numerous changes in our organizational structure and gender composition since 2017. Of note based on our most recent hire, the current breakdown by gender of our new Sr. Executive team will be 60% female and 40% male. [Also] the current breakdown by gender for all employees in 2020 is 53% male (222 employees) and 47% female (196 employees).
Agricorp
Agricorp’s approach to executive compensation is designed to attract and retain talented people, fulfill requirements of the Agency’s approved business plan, and meet the long term objectives of the organization’s strategic framework… Currently four of Agricorp’s seven senior executives are women. All executives’ compensation target rates are based on the 50th percentile of the public sector market, as set out by Executive Compensation Policy. At this time, all of our executives are paid within eight per cent of the target rate for their individual salary range. We’d like to note that executive compensation has been frozen and unchanged since 2018 under legislation and will remain frozen until such time as Broader Public Sector Executive Compensation Act is updated or replaced.
Agriculture Financial Services Corp. (AFSC)
2017 was a year of significant changes at AFSC, especially at the executive leadership level. A number of positions listed in the compensation disclosure for 2017 were eliminated that year or amalgamated moving forward, so the data does show a higher proportion of executive level pay than would be typical. Through these changes AFSC maintained female representation at the executive level and currently one out of our five executive leaders is female.
AFSC is governed by a Board of Directors. In 2017 a new Board was formed which was comprised of 50 per cent women, and chaired by a woman.
Over the past three years AFSC has made positive changes to increase the number of female leaders within the organization. When looking at the leadership levels within our organization, AFSC has made improvements to the representation of women in leadership roles. Compared to 2017, our 2019 statistics show an overall increase of women in leadership roles at almost every level of leadership:
[NOTE: AFSC provided the Globe with a chart that showed the percentage of women in various roles in 2017 compared with 2019. The number of women in “senior management” and “supervisory” roles increased. “Management” decreased, and “executive” stayed the same.]
Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC)
AGLC prides itself on the work it has done to mitigate gender discrimination. We have not had any reports of gender discrimination. Moreover, AGLC has more women than men in executive roles (currently, five versus two, including the CEO), which has been the case for the last seven years. We recognize that we need to work on encouraging more female representation in higher-income roles and ensure we continue to have no barriers to career progression in our workforce. To help in this regard, our HR policies and training – including our code of conduct and mandatory respectful workplace training – have a specific gender focus, and AGLC’s executive team is involved in our succession planning efforts to support fair and equitable advancement.
[NOTE: The AGLC provided The Globe with a chart that showed the gender breakdown at various levels as of November, 2020. Among executives, women outnumbered men. Among directors and managers, men outnumbered women.]
Alberta Electric System Operator
The [Globe’s data] is accurate… Also, our current 2021 VP gender breakdown is 50% female, 50% male, and our current senior leader (director level) is 49% female and 51% male.
Alberta Energy Regulator
In February 2020, the AER restructured and welcomed a new president and CEO. While we do not have up-to-date data to contribute to your report, our president and executive leadership team has expressed their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at the Alberta Energy Regulator. In 2021, the AER will be developing a culture plan, which will include looking for opportunities to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion moving forward.
Alberta Securities Commission
The Alberta Securities Commission strives to provide a diverse organization for our employees, including in respect of gender. While we appreciate your comments about the data you pulled together and your efforts to look at the bigger picture, we thought it was important to give you a more accurate representation of our gender diversity. Below is our data, for both 2017 and 2020.
Unlike other organizations you are comparing us to, our leadership (power positions) includes 2 Vice Chairs, a Chair & CEO (one position), Executive Director, and 8 Directors who each lead a division within the ASC and are part of our senior management team. We do not have vice-presidents or senior vice-presidents, etc. We have a balance of male and female leaders across these positions, and within our Board. We value and appreciate gender diversity at the ASC.
[NOTE: The ASC provided The Globe with a chart that showed its power-position executive team was evenly split evenly between men and women in both 2017 and 2020. It added that it includes the Chair and CEO, Vice-Chair, Executive Director and Directors among power positions.]
Alberta Utilities Commission
Our Commission members hold the top power positions at the AUC. Eighty per cent (four of five) of our full-time Commission members are women, and both our chair and vice-chair are women. Our chair has the authority to hire/terminate our chief executive. The top positions of power at the AUC reside within this group as it is the Commission members who have the legislated authority to carry out the AUC’s adjudicative mandate. They hold both the power and the accountability in setting rates, approving power generation facilities, transmission lines, and in adjudicating contraventions in the power market. This is a multi-billion-dollar sector with impact on Alberta’s competitiveness and ability to attract investment.
Our chief executive is male.
Two years ago the AUC introduced both an emerging leaders program and a leadership development program. Concern for equal gender opportunity is part of these programs, in training, competency and work experience.
Nine of the 22 individuals that make up our executive and leadership team are women (this includes Executive, Directors and Team Leads). Eight of the 14 individuals that make up our emerging leaders cohort are female (57 per cent).
BC Pavilion Corp.
BC Pavilion Corp. is committed to reflecting the diversity of the communities that we serve and to being an employer of choice. While we acknowledge we have progress to make, we foster a diverse and inclusive workplace in which all employees are afforded equal opportunity. We have a variety of related public information available through our Annual Service Plan Reports and Financial Information Act (FIA) reports and other disclosures, available here: https://www.bcpavco.com/resources/reports/.
We understand that you have pulled remuneration data from 2017/18 from that fiscal year’s FIA report. It is important to note that remuneration amounts listed in the FIA report do not accurately represent salary, as they include other amounts paid to employees, including vacation payouts and other taxable benefits.
BC Housing
We continue to take deliberate steps to become a more equitable, diverse, inclusive and representative organization since your original data was gathered in 2017. For example, at present, of the eight members of our Executive Committee, five identify as women and three as men. Three of the women identify themselves as visible minorities.
Over the years, BC Housing has maintained a balance between men and women employees. In 2017, our organization gender breakdown included 45% who identified as men and 55% who identified as women.
In 2020, gender breakdown at BC Housing includes 43% of staff who identify as men, 55% of staff who identify as women and 2% who are non-binary. Additionally, 42% identify themselves as visible minority. In 2017, our Executive Committee was comprised of 37% of who identified as being a woman and 62% who identified as being a man. In 2020, currently 38% of Executive Committee members identify as being a man and 62% of the committee identify as being a woman.
In 2017, Managers at BC Housing who are excluded from the union included 57% who identified as being a woman and 42% who identified as being a man. In 2020, BC Housing currently employs 55% of managers who identify as being a woman and 44% who identify as being a man.
British Columbia Lottery Corp. (BCLC)
BCLC is committed to reflecting the diversity of the communities we serve. While we acknowledge that we have progress to make, we foster a diverse and inclusive workplace in which all employees are afforded equal opportunity. We have a variety of related public information available through our Annual, Social Responsibility and Financial Information Act (FIA) reports and other disclosures, available here: https://corporate.bclc.com/about-us/reports---disclosures.html
We understand that you have pulled remuneration information from 2017/18 from that fiscal year’s FIA report. It’s important to note that remuneration amounts listed in the FIA report do not accurately represent salary, as they include other amounts paid to employees, including vacation payouts and other taxable benefits.
In fiscal year 2017/18, here is the accurate salary breakdown of employees with an average annual salary of more than $100,000:
- Male: $124,096 (avg.); 59 per cent of total employees
- Female: $124,638 (avg.); 41 per cent of total employees
In fiscal year 2017/18, here is the accurate breakdown of Vice President and the CEO salaries:
- Male: $224,366 (avg.); 59 per cent of Executive
- Female: $205,165 (avg.); 41 per cent of Executive
BC Transit
At BC Transit, women are represented in a significant number of executive roles. Our Board Chair is female, our President and CEO is female, four of our seven board members are women, and three of our seven Senior Leadership Team members are women. On average, women in exempt roles at BC Transit are being paid more than men.
Brandon University
Brandon University is committed to employment equity. Currently, the President and both Vice-Presidents are all male, which has been the case since 2014. Many of our other most senior positions are female. This includes our Chief Information Officer (overseeing library functions as well as IT), and our Chief Human Resources Officer. This also includes most of our senior academic positions, including our Registrar and five of our six Deans (including one who holds a dual role as Associate Vice-President (Research)…
Brandon University has a long-standing commitment to working towards equity, and in 1988 we established the Status of Women Review Committee, to track the progress we have been making in this area.
The Status of Women Review Committee found that over the past 10 years, women have been hired for 62per cent of the full-time faculty positions. The proportion of women in faculty positions now shows that women slightly outnumber men. This is encouraging, but work remains to be done to achieve overall equity. Women are a significant majority in some faculties, while remaining underrepresented in others. Additionally, there remains a wage gap between male and female faculty members.
As those more recent hires continue to advance through promotion and gain seniority we anticipate that the wage gap will narrow, although the University and the Brandon University Faculty Association continue to work together to ensure that women and non-binary persons are given the same opportunities as men to advance professionally and to experience a positive working environment.
British Columbia Provincial Government
All members of B.C. Executive Council are also mandated to address gender equity and racial discrimination, including a commitment by all of government to ensure increased IBPOC (Indigenous, Black and People of Colour) representation within the public service, including in government appointments.
British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC)
The BCSC’s Diversity and Inclusion Policy, most recently updated in November 2019, states that: “The Commission is dedicated to recruiting and retaining a diverse, qualified workforce. The Commission is committed to hiring practices that are fair and equitable. Wherever possible, our search committees will be diverse and representative of our workforce. We review job descriptions, postings, and advertisements to ensure welcoming language that is free of unconscious bias. We ensure that the hiring practices and processes are focused on the skills, knowledge and experience required for the position… We will consider diversity in all human resources actions regarding promotion, compensation, benefits, secondment, classification, progression, and training opportunities, with a view to ensuring equitable treatment for all employees… The Commission’s Ethics and Conduct Policy (#729951) has specific policies in place to prevent discrimination on the basis of the protected grounds in employment, in accordance with the BC Human Rights Code.”
Brock University
“Power positions” at Brock University are represented by the Senior Administrative Council (SAC), which meets regularly to provide strategic advice and recommendations to the President. It has 27 members, 13 of whom identify as women. That’s 48% female and 52% male. [NOTE: Brock provided this link to the current team. https://brocku.ca/about/senior-administration/ The Globe, in trying to identify only the most senior individuals, did not include titles such as “Associate Vice-President” in this analysis, or “Dean,” which is identified separately.]
The seven Faculties at Brock University have a total of 20 Deans and Associate Deans, 60% of whom identify as female.
Be aware the Public Sector Salary Disclosure List (PSSDL) does not necessarily indicate salary. It reports an individual’s total employment income from their T4. In a university it’s common for employees to hold multiple positions, i.e. profs teaching additional “overload” courses for which they receive additional compensation, or performing additional duties that are beyond the scope of their primary role…
2017 was very much a transitionary year for Brock. Jack Lightstone had retired as President as of June 30, 2016. Tom Traves was the interim President until July 31, 2017 and then Gervan Fearon started his tenure on Aug. 1 of that year. So your data shows three presidents listed for 2017... the 2017 data is not an appropriate reflection of Brock University in 2021...
In recent years Brock has taken major steps to ensure equality and inclusion across the University [including the launch of]… a Human Rights Task Force to advise the President on ways to improve policies and services pertaining to human rights.
Cancer Care Ontario
You’re likely aware that these three organizations (eHealth, Cancer Care Ontario and Health Quality Ontario) amalgamated into Ontario Health. This amalgamation of more than 20 organizations is in progress, and has included recent system updates; unfortunately, breaking down information in the ways you’re asking for is not feasible.
As a new organization, Ontario Health is in the process of developing policies and plans in order to address equity, inclusion, diversity and anti-racism within the workplace and through its work. This work will build on the best practices in place across our family of agencies and leaders on these important matters.
Ontario Health recognizes that it cannot support a high-quality health care system without having equitable opportunities for health; and that supporting this system must start with creating a culture and environment within the organization that promotes equity and robust support for all staff. Ontario Health is committed to an organizational culture focused on equity, inclusion, diversity and anti-racism as we know this is fundamental to building and nurturing a healthy workplace, and contributing to better outcomes for patients and families within the broader health system.
[NOTE: eHealth is one of three entities that the Globe collected data for, but which we ultimately had to remove from our dataset because there was too much volatility with the names that we were unable to reconcile.]
Capilano University
[A Statistics Canada report in September 2020] looked at gender pay equity issues in Canadian universities using data from Statistics Canada, and Capilano University was found to be one of only three universities that does not have a wage gap between genders. The three universities are Capilano University, University of the Fraser Valley and OCAD University.
Carleton University
Carleton University takes pay equity seriously.
The university has a Salary Adjustment Committee which reviews possible salary anomalies. The committee provides a means for individuals to request a salary review. In some cases, salaries have been adjusted for a variety of reasons, including to meet pay equity.
In 2015, a study by the chair of the Equity Committee for the Carleton University Academic Staff Association concluded that there were no statistically significant differences in salary by gender at Carleton once data was adjusted for rank, seniority and field of study. A similar 2017 analysis by the Office of Institutional Research and Planning confirmed those results.
In the last round of collective bargaining with the Carleton University Academic Staff Association, the university agreed to fund a gender pay study to conduct a review of salaries for faculty, instructors and librarians. The parties continue to work toward fulfilling the obligations set out in the collective agreement.
City of Burlington
The City of Burlington is committed to supporting an inclusive workforce and through the City’s work plan, Vision to Focus, we will be developing a diversity and inclusivity strategy in partnership with the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion. We acknowledge there is more work to do and we will continue to look at policy and supports for an equitable workplace for all. It is also important to note that as a public sector organization we are regulated when it comes to maintaining pay equity.
City of Gatineau
La Ville de Gatineau accorde une grande importance à enrayer toute forme de discrimination, notamment celle à l’endroit des femmes. Des sont déployés en ce sens depuis plusieurs années. D’ailleurs, en août 2020, la Ville de Gatineau a déposé à la Commission des droits de la personne et des droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) un portrait de ses effectifs en lien avec les groupes visés dans le cadre de la Loi sur l’accès à l’égalité en emploi dans des organismes publics... Au printemps 2020, la Ville de Gatineau a entrepris un diagnostic de la diversité en emploi et de la culture d’inclusion au sein de l’organisation. Dans le cadre de ce diagnostic, cinq groupes de la diversité ont été ciblés dont celui des femmes. En plus d’une analyse des pratiques en ressources humaines, plusieurs consultations ont été réalisées, notamment auprès d’employés issus des cinq groupes concernés. L’objectif de cette démarche est de mettre en place des conditions pour favoriser une plus grande diversité au sein de l’administration municipale. Le rapport n’est pas finalisé pour le moment, mais le diagnostic tire à sa fin.
City of Greater Sudbury
While the numbers reflect positions held in 2017, our make-up of senior positions has changed dramatically since that time. Our Executive Leadership Team (or “power positions” as noted in your study) has grown from five positions in 2017 to ten positions in 2020. In 2017, there was one female (20 per cent) and four men (80 per cent). Today, there are three women (30 per cent) and seven (70 per cent) men. Additionally, our current leadership group consists of our Executive Leadership Team, along with Executive Directors and Directors, and includes 41 leaders, with the breakdown of women to men being 14 women (34 per cent) and 27 men (65 per cent). In all Management, the ratio is 45 per cent female and 55 per cent male.
City of Hamilton
The City of Hamilton has recently launched an Employment Equity survey to better understand the data relating to our current employee base and will be providing preliminary data on the survey results to Council in December 2020. Additional data will be provided on an annual basis.
City of Kitchener
Based on 2019 data, the City of Kitchener’s workforce was made up of 42 per cent women, 57 per cent men and 0.36 per cent unknown. In the public sector pay data from entities across Canada that has been collected by The Globe and Mail, the City of Kitchener’s gender distribution of high-income earners is more balanced than the overall results and more equally split in power positions/executive roles in comparisons to the overall gender breakdown. The City of Kitchener strives to exercise strong leadership in recruitment and professional development for all staff and is committed to a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion.
City of London
The City of London recognizes the importance of gender equality and diversity to our organization and we continually strive to create an inclusive and supportive workplace for our employees. We continue to work toward advancing women’s participation in our workplace and to have a workforce that reflects the gender and diversity of our community. While we recognize that more work needs to be done, currently, (2020 year data) our Senior Leadership Team is comprised of 50 per cent female and 50 per cent male, which is an increase over previous years. Key leadership roles including City Manager, City Treasurer, City Engineer and Fire Chief are all currently held by women.
City of Markham
[NOTE: The City of Markham responded to The Globe’s questions, but it indicated it had no comments about what The Globe found when examining its data.]
City of Montreal/Ville de Montréal
Firstly, please note that the city cannot comment on the data and conclusions of the study, because we were not able to analyze them due to the methodology used. For instance, we could not validate:
• The definition of the salary and total compensation paid;
• The method by which women and men were identified;
• The determination of “power positions” according to the English job titles in your premise (e.g.,: President, Sr VP & Chief Financial Officer).
[NOTE: The city provided a chart that showed the distribution of women and men in upper management positions. “The information shown on November 17, 2020, does not corroborate the elements that are found in the study, but rather shows that mean salaries between men and women in our upper management are at parity.”]
Furthermore, we would like to specify that the city has put in place corporate mechanisms aiming to prevent gender-based discrimination in remuneration. Rather, remuneration is based on employee assessment plans that are in accordance with the Pay Equity Act. The Pay Equity Act aims to correct, within an organization, pay differences that are due to systemic discrimination based on gender, among persons who hold similar positions that are predominantly held by women. The city has implemented a pay equity program for all employee groups, in accordance with the provisions under the Act.
As far as the representation of women in decision-making positions at the city, of all 10,090 women working for the city last Dec. 31, the greatest evolution observed over the past three years is among directors. In December 2016, 35 per cent of directors were women, whereas on our last available reference date, which is Aug. 15, 2020, 42.7 per cent were women. Parity between men and women, inclusion and diversity within our workforce contribute to the city’s performance.
City of Ottawa
The overall gender analysis cited above, based on the City of Ottawa’s 2017 Public Sector Salary Disclosure (PSSD) list, is in alignment with our internal analysis based on similar criteria.
Through an internal analysis of the City’s “power positions,” gender ratios are 43 per cent female and 57 per cent male. “Power Positions” were defined internally as the top three levels of City Administration, generally the City Manager, General Managers and Directors.
The gender analysis of the top 10 per cent of earners, based on the City of Ottawa’s 2017 Public Sector Salary Disclosure list, is in alignment with our internal analysis based on similar criteria…
As a recognized diversity employer, the City of Ottawa takes all matters related to discrimination, violence and/or harassment seriously. As our workforce continues to evolve, we are continually reviewing our policies and procedures to ensure that all of our employees have adequate protections in place to ensure a safe and healthy work environment.
City of Regina
The City of Regina has strong representation of female employees in our senior leadership positions. Currently, women occupy 52 per cent of positions at a Director level and above. Our job evaluation tool is a human resources best practice that ensures relative internal equity between positions...
The City of Regina is committed to diversity and inclusion in our workplace. We have a diversity and inclusion strategy and work plan in place. We are committed to continuous improvement of the employee experience and ensuring our workplace is a physically and psychologically safe place for all employees.
City of Richmond Hill
At the City of Richmond Hill, we are compliant with pay equity legislation. Our current breakdown of full-time staff (2020) is 43.4 per cent female and 56.6 per cent male. It is worth noting women currently make up 75 per cent of our executive leadership team and our director group consists of 41 per cent female and 59 per cent male. We have received no complaints of gender discrimination in 2019 or 2020 (including human rights, employment standards or other types) nor have we entered into any settlement agreements related to gender discrimination, and have had no need to undertake an internal review.
City of Saskatoon
While the City of Saskatoon continuously works toward a proportional community representation of its workforce, the high income earner metrics are still susceptible to workplace roles that have been traditionally occupied by men. For example – and unlike most municipalities in Saskatchewan (Swift Current the other exception) – the City of Saskatoon owns and operates an electric power utility. A search of “Powerline” reveals 48 technician, trouble technician, supervisor and similar roles – 25 earned over $100K – all of these were men. The skilled trades are an area of workplace development we know requires further gender representation. The City of Saskatoon has and continues to work with its partners in post-secondary education to create work opportunities for women in non-traditional roles.
The top three City of Saskatoon corporate values are: “people matter,” “respect one another” and “act & communicate with integrity;” along with “safety in all we do,” “trust” and “courage,” these values are the foundation for our workplace and how we provide services and local government for our community.
The City of Saskatoon since 2012 has been selected one of Canada’s best Diversity employers -- highlighted annually in the Globe and Mail -- and one of Saskatchewan Top Employers and in 2018 was named on Forbes list as One of Canada’s Best Employers. We have been an Equity Partner with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission since the1980s and with this we have an obligation to report to the SHRC on an annual basis our workforce numbers for the 4 equity groups (Women, Indigenous, Visible Minority, Persons with a Disability) and our diversity and inclusion programs/initiatives.
The majority of our workforce is guided by Collective Agreements. With these agreements in place, gender discrimination is managed through the provisions in these collective agreements.
City of Toronto
Collecting, understanding and actioning strategy based on our workforce data is a City priority and is work we have undertaken since 2002 when we began to conduct an employment equity survey (workforce census), entitled Count Yourself In (CYI). The CYI Survey invites employees to voluntarily disclose how they self-identify based on questions related to Indigenous identity, Black heritage, gender, racial/ethnicity, sexual orientation and if they identify as a person with a disability. Since then, we have continued to track and advance efforts towards gender equality.
Our Toronto Public Service Count Yourself In workforce survey results illustrate a strong representation of women in leadership positions. Count Yourself In workforce data includes staff in all divisions of the City including Paramedic and Fire Services (it excludes staff from the City’s Accountability Offices, Elected Officials, Mayor and Councillor’s staff).
Based on the data below compared to our resident population of women of 52per cent, we have demonstrated year-over-year increases in representation of women in leadership positions from 2017-2019 data.
- Divisional Head and Above Level – 37.4 per cent (2017) ;40.4 per cent (2018); 43.6 per cent (2019)
- Director Level – 44.1 per cent (2017) ;48.2 per cent (2018); 52.1 per cent (2019)
- Manager Level – 46.2 per cent (2017) ;46.3 per cent (2018); 47.7 per cent (2019)
The City of Toronto provides in-depth human rights and anti-harassment/discrimination training to its employees. The City does not condone or tolerate gender discrimination – we hold our staff to account when they do not follow City policy in this regard. Currently, the City is defending nine grievance cases where the City took disciplinary action against employees for engaging in gender-based discrimination/harassment against residents or fellow employees. It is incumbent upon employers to respond appropriately when it becomes aware that misconduct has occurred and this is the standard by which employers are properly judged when an employee experiences discrimination in the workplace. The employer cannot guarantee that discrimination or harassment will never occur but the City is committed to taking steps to prevent, respond to, and address these issues to advance a healthy, respectful, and inclusive workplace.
City of Vancouver
This analysis is extremely valuable for its ability to shed light on pay inequities between men and women in our workplaces, and for pinpointing the nature of the disparity. At the same time, the methodology used in this research leads to the erasure of our gender fluid, non-binary and Two Spirit colleagues by reinforcing the gender binary, and to the possible erasure of trans colleagues and those with non-Western names which a software built on historic (Eurocentric) name associations is likely to misclassify. To avoid similar problems, the City is moving to collect voluntary demographic data through a staff survey in early 2021 that will invite employees to self-identify their gender. The survey will enable us to conduct our own pay equity analysis based on self-disclosed data, and furthermore to do so with an intersectional lens that allows us to consider, for example, the impacts of age and race on gender inequities.
[NOTE: The Globe did not use software to identify the gender of names. The information comes from Statistics Canada. You can read more about our methodology here.]
City of Vaughan
This entity noted that the ratio of its “power positions” is misleading, because one of their (male) deputy city managers left mid-year and was replaced by another man. So it looks like there is an additional man on the executive team, even though they didn’t serve together. The Globe is reporting what is included in the Sunshine List, which is a record of what was paid and to whom in a given calendar year.
City of Winnipeg
In fall 2020, the City of Winnipeg hired an Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator. This coordinator is helping develop employment equity targets and an employment based diversity program to improve the diversity of our workforce, provide advice to the organization on matters impacting fairness and employment equity, design and deliver employee education and other inclusion and diversity initiatives, among other activities.
One of the activities recently launched was the Women at Work committee. This committee includes representation from all levels of staff and major City departments and is tasked to assist the City with understanding the issues impacting women at work. Members will provide senior leaders and management with information on current issues impacting women through training workshops and will provide similar learning that can be used to educate employees and improve the workplace.
Employees are encouraged to self-declare as part of the employment equity groups. Work is underway to make this process even easier. However, since declarations are voluntary, the statistics pulled from this information are qualified.
In 2017, 30.19% of employees (voluntarily) self-declared as women. Information on this can be found on page 182 of the Community Trends and Performance Report from 2019.
City of Windsor
This entity responded to the Globe’s questions, but it indicated it was “difficult to comment on the findings” about Windsor, without being able to see all of the Globe’s data.]
Community Living BC
The salary data we provided in 2018 from our Financial Information Act Report was based on actual salary data at a point in time and not annual base salary. That means that there is overtime included which may over-inflate non-managers’ salaries and will sometimes place non-managers at a higher salary than managers as a result.
If an employee was hired partway through the year, only their year-to-date salary will be reflected rather than their annual salary.
Crown Investments Corp.
[This entity responded to the Globe’s questions but had no comment on the findings.]
Dalhousie University
A large percentage of our high-income earners are professors. The way that we pay professors depends to a large degree on years of service. Professors with more years of service earn more money. Our turnover rate for professors is very low. Mostly, our professors stay at Dalhousie for their professional careers. This tends to skew salary comparisons. We engaged in an internal pay equity analysis of our professors in 2017. Neutralizing for service we concluded that there was a pay equity gap. We paid to eliminate that gap for women professors. We have updated this analysis and conclude that our pay for professors is still equitable as between professors who identify as women and men.
Among our $100k + earners, those with greater service (and therefore reflective of more distant hiring patterns) are 60 per cent male and 40 per cent female, and those with less service (and therefore reflective of more recent hiring patterns) are 53 per cent female and 47 per cent men.
Destination BC
[NOTE: This entity responded in detail to the Globe’s questions, but had no comment regarding the findings in the data: “We are not be able to confirm the data you have provided without a copy of the source data, calculations and assumptions you used.”]
Destination Ontario
Destination Ontario remains committed to the ongoing prevention of any workplace discrimination and harassment issues. As such, all staff (including management) are required to take the appropriate courses and abide by the related policies. Should any matters be brought forward they are taken very seriously and addressed with the utmost attention and importance.
Education Quality and Accountability Office
EQAO will not be participating in this survey.
eHealth (Saskatchewan)
We will not be offering a comment at this time.
Emily Carr University of Art + Design
The 2017/2018 year was an unusual one because we were in the midst of appointing a new President. So you see both Gillian Siddall and Ron Burnett on our “top 5” employees.
Also, as you mentioned the broad trend of men dominating in leadership positions in these organizations, I wanted to provide some qualitative details about ECU’s leadership team. Of our four faculties, three are led by female deans, as is our ED of Continuing Studies; our Vice-President Academic is also a woman. Many of our senior administrative positions are also held by women, including our Director of Aboriginal Programs and our Executive Director of University Advancement (though I’m sure that information is evident in the survey of top-earning employees). Like many institutions, we’re taking a critical look at where we need to improve to be more equitable and inclusive (as reflected in our EDI Action Plan), but generally speaking ECU is a place where women are represented at all levels of our institution, including the very highest positions.
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan
The numbers as provided by the Globe and Mail are not accurate. As of March 31, 2018 (the end of fiscal year), FCAA’s high-income earning — more than $100,000 annually — workforce, representation and average salary was as follows:
[NOTE: FCAA provided the Globe with a chart that said as of March 31, 2018 (the end of their fiscal year), the gender breakdown among their employees who made more than $100,000 was: 39-per-cent female versus 61-per-cent male.]
It should be noted that as of 2020, the FCAA has almost equal representation in high-income employees.
[NOTE: The Globe’s data is different by 4 percentage points in overall representation. FCAA released 17 names as part of its public sector salary disclosure. Of those, with at least 95 per cent certainty, six are women and 11 are men.]
Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario
In response to your inquiry, FSRA does not have employment data for 2017 as we assumed our regulatory responsibilities in June 2019. Thus, it would appear that we are out of scope (data connected to 2017 or 2017/2018) for your review based upon your email.
Forestry Innovation Investment Ltd.
We have no comments related to the findings.
Diversity. Inclusion. They are more than just words for us. They are the hard-and-fast principles guiding how we build our teams, cultivate leaders and create an organization that’s the right fit for every person inside of it. We have a global, multicultural presence and we want to reflect that inside our walls. Together, we continue to build an inclusive culture that encourages, supports, and celebrates the diverse voices of our employees. It fuels our innovation and connects us closer to our partners and the communities we serve. More importantly, creating an environment where everyone, from any background, can do their best work is the right thing to do.
Grant MacEwan University
The gender representation in our top leadership positions has improved since these numbers were recorded. Today, only one of the “power positions” listed is currently occupied by a man, and our most recent hire, into the VP Finance and Administration, is a woman. We are proud of our efforts to increase gender parity at our university, especially in the top leadership positions.
MacEwan University is committed to being an inclusive employer and will continue efforts to ensure gender parity. We continue to focus on our employees’ health and well-being and have policies, practices and supports in place to ensure that they have the resources they need to be successful both professionally and personally. We know that a diverse and inclusive community is one that is continually evolving as we all learn and grow together. Balancing both diversity and inclusion are priorities at MacEwan and we acknowledge that there is much more that we need to do to support each other. Diversity is a collective mixture of our differences from our visible traits and our invisible ones. It’s about empowering our students, staff, and faculty by respecting and appreciating what makes them different in terms of race, gender, physical abilities, age, body type, sexual orientation, religion, socio-economic status, education, and parental status among other things.
We are proud that, along with our academic programs, MacEwan has a strong focus on supporting our students, staff, and faculty through our diversity, inclusion and safety initiatives.
Halifax Regional Municipality
The municipality recognizes the gap in terms of female representation in many of our business units and it is a priority to make improvements in this area. Staff recently reviewed the municipality’s gender statistics over a five-year period. This review showed that the organization consists of 70 per cent males and 30 per cent females. These figures have remained consistent over the five-year period. In regards to executive level leadership, the municipality has 60 per cent male and 40 per cent female.
The municipality is committed to increase the representation of women and other under-represented groups in the workforce. Initiatives have been put in place to address this imbalance, but the results will take time.
Health Quality Ontario
You’re likely aware that these three organizations (eHealth, Cancer Care Ontario and Health Quality Ontario) amalgamated into Ontario Health. This amalgamation of more than 20 organizations is in progress, and has included recent system updates; unfortunately, breaking down information in the ways you’re asking for is not feasible.
As a new organization, Ontario Health is in the process of developing policies and plans in order to address equity, inclusion, diversity and anti-racism within the workplace and through its work. This work will build on the best practices in place across our family of agencies and leaders on these important matters.
Ontario Health recognizes that it cannot support a high-quality health care system without having equitable opportunities for health; and that supporting this system must start with creating a culture and environment within the organization that promotes equity and robust support for all staff. Ontario Health is committed to an organizational culture focused on equity, inclusion, diversity and anti-racism as we know this is fundamental to building and nurturing a healthy workplace, and contributing to better outcomes for patients and families within the broader health system.
[NOTE: eHealth is one of three entities that the Globe collected data for, but which we ultimately had to remove from our dataset because there was too much volatility with the names that we were unable to reconcile.]
Infrastructure Ontario
Recruiting, retaining and attracting great talent is a core value of our organization. Diversity and inclusion are central to that value. Over the last several years, IO has been committed to growing and developing talent internally. Our focus has been on attracting and recruiting a diverse team and then retaining them by promoting advancement and leadership opportunities within the organization. That program includes enriched on the job training, extensive leadership and development mentoring, coaching and formal course offerings. Within the context of our wider approach to diversity and inclusion, we are committed to the increased representation of women across all levels of IO.
IO’s board of directors and executive team have empowered employees through employee working groups to identify systemic barriers to ensuring IO has a diverse workforce in which all employees are empowered to do their best work. During the time period studied by The Globe and Mail, our Board included five women, including the Chair, and five men. At the time, our CEO had five direct reports. Three of those executives were women (average PSSDA-reported salary of $331,000) and two were men (average salary of $307,000).
Our own work to identify further opportunities and support full gender equity has included the type of name analysis employed by the Globe and Mail. Unfortunately, results using this approach were found to be inconsistent with more direct employee engagement in which staff are asked to self-identify characteristics such as gender, sexual orientation and ethnicity. In our most recent survey earlier this year, 48% of our staff identified as male, 47% identified as female, and 5% declined to provide a response.
Innovation Place (Saskatchewan Opportunities Corp.)
[NOTE: Innovation Place responded to The Globe’s questions, but it indicated it had “no comments or concerns” about what The Globe found when examining its data.]
King’s University College
We have an Equity Committee which updated its Terms of Reference and our Equity Policy (June 2019, approved by Board of Directors).
We have two job-grading committees that meet throughout the year to evaluate our non-faculty jobs for pay equity and valuation.
We will be creating a Salary Anomaly Committee in the next two months to start the work of evaluating our Faculty group for any pay equity issues. [This response was received November 23, 2020.]
Kwantlen Polytechnic University
I am afraid that we are unable to meet your deadline.
As I am sure you can appreciate, we are focusing the majority of our resources right now on safely delivering our programs during the pandemic.
Legal Aid Ontario
While we can’t fully comment on your data without seeing it, we would broadly agree with the trends they indicate… Our Diversity Officer is currently working with the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion to develop a survey which will allow us to collect base-line data to better understand the demographic breakdown of our workforce.
Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO)
The LCBO is committed to building gender and pay equity across all employee levels, including leadership. We have reviewed the data you have presented and although there is a very slight variance, we concur with the figures you have presented as it relates to the LCBO.
We are proud of the gender diversity of our workforce, which in 2017 was 59% female, 41% male and are pleased to have performed better than the industry average in all three categories noted.
The LCBO has comprehensive policies, which reflect our commitment to ensuring a workplace that is free of harassment and discrimination, including on the basis of gender, and which also serve to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace. In this regard, complaints of discrimination are taken very seriously by the LCBO and investigated and addressed in accordance with these policies, as well as all applicable legal requirements.
The LCBO is steadfast in our support of an inclusive workplace, yet acknowledge there is always more we can do to create a company that truly reflects and champions diversity, inclusion, and belonging. In 2018, we undertook the development of a strategy related to gender diversity in leadership, embedding gender balance into talent conversations and highlighting gender representation at various leadership levels. This work is currently evolving into a fulsome Diversity and Inclusion strategy.
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corp.
We are unable to provide a response to your questions at this time. I hope you understand that multiple staff in Human Resources, Communications, Privacy, etc. would need to collaborate to pull the information, analyze and vet it to ensure it is accurate and responsive before we could provide externally. With Manitoba currently under Critical (red) restrictions due to an escalation of COVID-19 cases in the province, many of the areas that would be tasked with working on this inquiry are focused on running our business at a very difficult time. Right now, our staff and our customers are our main priority.
What I can share with you is that in the coming months, senior level retirements, coupled with a major organizational restructuring will result in some turnover at our Executive level. Additionally, we are currently in the process of conducting a thorough review of our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion strategy.
Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries remains committed to having a workforce that is inclusive and represents the diversity of our province.
McMaster University
[NOTE: McMaster sent The Globe a breakdown of its current “senior leadership” as of November 2020. It noted that of 44 “executive leadership roles,” 64 per cent are held by women. Among the roles included in this calculation were presidents, vice presidents, associate vice presidents, assistant vice-presidents, deans and vice-deans. At the most senior level – the president and five vice-presidents – McMaster said the breakdown is now completely even.]
Memorial University of Newfoundland
[NOTE: Memorial provided The Globe with a chart that showed the gender divide of its overall six-figure high-income workforce, its executive and the top 10 percent of earners for 2017. Overall, men outnumbered and outearned women. Among its “power positions,” which it says it defines as “the Vice-President and President level” there were three men and 2 women. It noted that one of the women’s salaries “is for 6 months only. The actual earnings reported in the compensation disclosure report for a particular year are not necessarily reflective of the regular annual salary of the employee (in this case the employee terminated on June 30).”
In the posted Memorial disclosure, there are six vice-presidents and one president. The disclosure would capture all individuals who served in that title in a given calendar year, regardless of whether or not they served at the same time.
Memorial’s calculations for the top 10 per cent of earners had 4 per cent more women, but they did not reach this amount using deciles, which is what The Globe did.]
Metrolinx
Metrolinx tracks gender related data on a regular basis. The numbers provided by the Globe and Mail do not specifically align with the data provided below as we track by fiscal year. Metrolinx has been on a journey related to gender balance and has faced challenges given the male-dominated environment of rail and construction as an industry. In 2018 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were established to specifically support the goal of becoming a fully inclusive and gender balanced organization.
[NOTE: Metrolinx provided a chart that showed its gender split in 2017-18 and 2020-21 that showed improved numbers of women in senior manager roles.]
In 2020-21 we’ve set a target for ourselves to reach 43 per cent women at senior managers and above and 35 per cent across Metrolinx.
Metro Toronto Convention Centre
At this time, we will not be participating. We wish you the best in your research study.
Mount Royal University
We have been working to address issues of pay equity as we foster a working environment that supports the success of our faculty, staff and management within a positive climate of respect, transparency and inclusiveness. Since the time of this snapshot, we have had an increase in the representation of women in executive and power positions at Mount Royal… This year, unconscious bias training sessions and resources were delivered to selection committees focused on the recruitment and hiring process. This training will be expanded in 2020/21 to look at unconscious bias in the workplace and how it can impact decision-making. Indigenous learning opportunities will be offered to employees and leaders to increase knowledge and awareness. The University is making equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) a priority, including the establishment of a President’s Advisory Committee and plans to hire a special advisor on EDI that reports to the President.
Mount Saint Vincent University
We’re proud that, since our founding, every one of MSVU’s Presidents has been a woman. Few universities in Canada can boast the history and strength of women leaders that we have experienced. That said, there’s always more that can be done to support the advancement of women and we endeavour to keep a productive spotlight on this and other issues of employment equity at MSVU.
Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Government
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador recruitment is completed through a merit-based staffing competition process to ensure the most qualified individuals are recruited to the Public Service, regardless of gender. Since the creation of the Independent Appointments Commission in 2016, close to 50 per cent of all appointments have been women. We have also seen an increase in women applicants from 38 per cent to 46 per cent…
The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has also established an all of government approach to the utilization of Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+) to all policies, programs, services, legislation, and budgets in order to ensure equitable outcomes for women and girls.
Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corp.
This information is accurate in accordance with the Public Sector Compensation Transparency Act and the associated data which is published by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. The CEO of NLHC for the point in time of your review was female…
NLHC is committed to supporting diversity and building inclusiveness in its workplace. The protection of individuals from harassment, including discriminatory harassment, is of paramount importance. NLHC has an extensive Harassment Prevention/Respectful Workplace Policy and all employees have received training on this policy in this regard.
Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corp.
It is worth noting that NLC’s previous President and CEO was female and retired in March 2020. Of NLC’s workforce, 58.5 per cent are female… NLC reviews its gender diversity and has taken steps to promote and prepare females for promotion into management roles in order to create greater gender balance in these roles.
Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM)
Since 2017 when this data was gathered, NOSM has had significant changes and this data is no longer representative. Dr. Sarita Verma joined NOSM as the new Dean, President and CEO on July 1, 2019.
Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI)
NSBI’s President and CEO, Laurel Broten:
Since taking the helm of NSBI in 2015, I’ve supported women within NSBI by helping them overcome traditional barriers for women in the workplace. Whether granting flexible work hours – including the ability to work shorter weeks or from home – or making training and development opportunities available for those seeking to advance within the firm.
We’re also working with NSBI clients to discover and develop more women exporters through a targeted approach to helping women overcome systemic trade barriers and why – including cultural expectations, an absence of affordable childcare, and unconscious bias in the workplace, to name a few.
International trade has proven to expand opportunities for women. It increases women’s wages, creates better jobs, and increases women’s welfare. These opportunities are increasing with the rise professional services, global value chains and digital technologies.
In short: when we empower women in the economy – it’s better for everyone: More money for health, education, and social services.
Nova Scotia Liquor Corp.
The data presented is outdated. The NSLC has undergone significant organizational changes since your data was collected and it does not reflect the organization today. Twelve of the 22 people on the list are no longer employed by the corporation.
Nova Scotia Provincial Government
The government of Nova Scotia stands firm in its commitment to gender equity. In March 2020, we launched a corporate strategy called All Together: An Action Plan for Diversity and Inclusion in the Public Service to support a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace for all public servants.
The strategy is about increasing representation of women from designated groups in leadership positions. In addition, the government’s Employment Equity Policy supports the removal of barriers and the advancement of employment for designated groups, including women in positions where women are underrepresented. All government employees and managers are required to take mandatory Diversity and Employment Equity training that covers topics impacting gender equity in the workplace.
[NOTE: Nova Scotia provided a chart that showed the gender divide at various levels. Overall, the split is even and men make slightly more. Among “power position” executives, there are 60 per cent women and 40 per cent men, and the salary is almost even.]
OCAD University
OCAD University has and will continue to engage in pay equity reviews across the university at all levels, and we acknowledge the importance of this work. We are currently to update our employment equity data with respect to representation of equity-seeking groups within our workforce, which will support this work.
Based on our most recent workforce employment equity survey data, 56% of management employees self-identified as women. We had a 95% response rate from management employees…
Using public sector salary disclosure data for the study and analyses does not take into consideration that the reported salaries represent actual earnings for the calendar year, which may be impacted by changes that happen during the year (e.g., partial years of service/moving into and out of positions, upgrades, etc.)…
Comparing salaries of senior executives should take into consideration these factors:
- Each role has different responsibilities and areas of authority. For example, the Provost is responsible for the overall direction of the university’s academic mission whereas a Dean is responsible for their specific faculty.
- Job description (scope of authority, number of employees, risk management, etc.). Job descriptions are subject to a job evaluation process that follows best practices in human resources. Salaries also take into consideration a person’s education and experience.
Using a methodology that takes an average of all salaries of all senior executives is not a methodology that we support, especially given that there are many different variables between positions, as noted above.
Movement of men and women through the workforce cannot be solely evaluated based on positions and salaries. There are many factors involved in a person’s career trajectory (years of experience, education, etc.). As you may be aware, universities invite applications for positions, and follow a recruitment/hiring process. In some cases, successful applicants come from within an organization, in other cases, successful applicants come from another institution.
Ontario Arts Council
In case it’s helpful, here’s the first section of OAC’s Respect in the Workplace Policy: “The Ontario Arts Council (OAC) believes that diversity is a source of social, cultural and economic enrichment and strength, and is committed to providing and maintaining a work environment that is based on mutual respect for the dignity, worth and rights of everyone in the organization. OAC is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment, free of violence, harassment and discrimination, by or within the organization.”
Ontario Energy Board
A number of women have served in leadership roles throughout the Ontario Energy Board’s (OEB’s) history and currently, the most senior posts are held by women including the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Commissioner and the Chief Operating Officer.
In 2017, a number of women held leadership roles at the OEB including the Chair and Executive Officer, the Vice Chair and seven of the ten Board members (adjudicators) were women.
Prior to 2017, the OEB had female Chairs from 1988 to 1991, 1992 to 1998 and 2010 to 2011.
We have updated the data provided regarding OEB salaries and gender in 2017:
[NOTE: The OEB provided The Globe with a chart that showed the number of “power position” executives as well as the overall workforce was split evenly between the genders. In both cases, women earned more. Among the top 10 per cent of earners, women outnumbered men and made more.]
Ontario Financing Authority
As you are likely aware, the OFA is overseen by a Board of Directors which performs a supervisory role, overseeing the management of the business and affairs of the agency to ensure the OFA’s mandate is fulfilled. The Board currently consists of 11 members, of which six, including the Vice-Chair, identify as women.
As the Ministry of Finance is the ministry responsible for the OFA, it follows all the workforce rules for the Ontario Public Service.
With regards to gender equity in the Ontario Public Service, the government is committed to creating and sustaining a workforce that is diverse at all levels and has included gender in its definition of diversity as outlined in the Ontario Public Service Inclusion and Diversity Blueprint.
Ontario Provincial Government
[NOTE: The Ontario government had different departments answer different questions. Some were handled by the Premier’s office, some by the Attorney General, some by the ministry of Children’s and Women’s issues, and some by the Treasury Board. The Treasury board addressed questions about The Globe’s data]
Our government is committed to creating and sustaining a workforce that is diverse at all levels and reflective of the rich diversity of Ontarians. To that end, we are proud of the fact that women play such a pivotal role in the work and functioning of the Ontario Public Service.
As of October 2020, women make up 55 per cent of all employees in the Ontario Public Service, comprising approximately 54 per cent of the executive group of employees in the Ontario Public Service. In comparison, in March 2017, women made up 55 per cent of all employees and 52 per cent of the executive group.
Notably, there is no gender-based gap in average wage for employees at the same level or job classification…
The Ontario Public Service has set goals and targets to expand opportunities for under-represented groups, including women. One of our priorities is for the OPS to reach parity with the Ontario labour force by 2025 for the most underrepresented groups in senior leadership.
Ontario Human Rights Commission
Staff who work at the Ontario Human Rights Commission are employees of the Ontario Public Service. As such, the questions you have asked would have been addressed by the responses provided by the Ontario government.
Ontario Municipal Board
The entity you are inquiring about, the Ontario Municipal Board, no longer exists. The Ontario Land Tribunals (OLT) was created in July, 2020. The OLT is committed to fostering an inclusive, diverse, equitable and accessible workplace. However, as a new organization, the OLT is not in a position to comment on past practices, including matters relating to gender discrimination.
Ontario Northland Transportation Commission
[NOTE: This entity responded to the Globe’s question but said it did not have any comments regarding our findings.]
Ontario Power Generation (OPG)
It will be a challenge to compare us effectively with other broader public sector organizations due to the unique nature of our business. As we are in the utility sector, our highest paid professionals skew highly towards science, technology, engineering and math (“STEM”) related occupations compared to organizations such as municipalities. We know that many STEM occupations are male dominated and OPG has specific initiatives to increase the participation of women in this area.
Since 2017, OPG has continued to make gains in the advancement of women in “power positions,” i.e. those who are considered Vice-President and above at OPG. Here are some quick stats: Using the Public Sector Salary Disclosure (PSSD) data from 2017, OPG validated that women held 25 per cent of the power positions. [NOTE: At OPG, The Globe captured those with the title “senior vice-president” instead of “vice-president” because there were 10 senior vice-presidents and 50 vice-presidents.]…
Currently, our Executive Leadership Team (ELT) is comprised of 38 per cent women… OPG Board of Directors is evenly split with 50 per cent representation of women including our Board Chair, Wendy Kei.
Ontario Pension Board
While we understand that you’re using 2017 for research purposes, this was not a standard year for OPB. In July of 2017, our investment function transitioned out of the organization and moved over to the newly created Investment Management Corp. of Ontario. As a result, the earnings data for a number of the power positions are lower since they only represent half a year’s salary; this will have skewed the average earnings. This includes the Chief Investment Officer and Chief Administration Officer, who are both women.
We are proud of the Ontario Pension Board’s commitment to gender equality in the workplace.
Women have strong representation across all levels of leadership, including on our board and Executive team. Our current Chair and Vice-Chair are women and our last two Board Chairs have been women.
Ontario Securities Commission
As a government agency and the regulator responsible for setting disclosure standards for public companies in Ontario, we strive to lead by example through ongoing efforts to have a workforce and leadership team that mirrors the diversity of our province.
Since 2014, in tandem with our efforts to advance gender diversity at public companies, the OSC has been actively working to increase gender diversity within its own ranks, with an emphasis on our senior leadership team. Since 2015, we have reported on the number and percentage of women on our Board of Directors (Commission), our Executive Committee (Chair, Vice Chairs and Executive Director) and senior management team (Director level and above, including Executive Committee) in our Annual Report. As your findings reflect, we have achieved gender parity at the leadership level…
The OSC is committed to maintaining pay equity between women and men who perform work that is of comparable value to the organization. The OSC’s compliance with the requirements of Ontario’s Pay Equity Act was confirmed by the Pay Equity Commission following the conclusion of a Pay Equity Review in 2014-2015. Additionally, in 2018, the OSC retained Mercer, a global consulting firm, to conduct a pay equity review. The OSC was again found to be compliant with the requirements of the Act, achieving and maintaining pay equity. Our next pay equity review is planned for 2021.
While we have worked to improve gender diversity at the OSC, we must do more to increase the number of visible minorities, particularly Black and Indigenous people, in our staff population…
Please note, the OSC has entered into administrative arrangements with other entities, where we administer payroll on their behalf for a small number of individuals. This is the case for two of the individuals who you have listed as top earners.
Ontario Trillium Foundation
At this time we are not able to participate.
Public Health Ontario
We do think issues of equity are extremely important societal topics that deserve examination. However, given where we currently are in the second wave of the pandemic, Public Health Ontario does not have the capacity to fulfill your request at this time. Our attention, work and focus must stay directed on supporting the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response.
Queen’s University
Queen’s understands that historically there has been a wage gap between men and women in the workforce. The university participates in regular peer sector and national surveys on compensation to provide context on external competitiveness, compensation best practices, and peer university protocols. This information helps to inform Queen’s decisions on compensation programs and practices.
When developing an offer of employment, recommended salaries are set based on salary benchmarks, the review of other similar positions across the university, coupled with candidate qualifications and role requirements. This ensures each offer of employment is free of bias and ensures people are compensated based on job function and merit and works to remove salary inequities…
Our focus on gender representation is starting to make a difference and this is borne out in Public Sector Salary Disclosure list for Ontario (PSSD) data. The overall representation of women in positions earning more than $100,000 per year, as reported on the PSSD list increased three per cent to 43 per cent in 2019.
Queen’s reviewed information about the University’s Senior Administrative Leadership group.
While our analysis indicates that on average in 2017 men earned 7 per cent more than women in the Senior Administrative Leadership Group, that gap has since shifted such that on average in 2020 men now earn 6 per cent less than women in the Senior Administrative Leadership Group. In the same timeframe, Queen’s has increased the representation of women in the Senior Administrative Leadership Group by 9 percentage points. [NOTE: Queen’s “senior leadership comprises 63 positions in 2017 and 70 positions in 2020. The Globe defined senior executive “power positions” to the very top decision-makers.]…
We are committed to achieving fairness and equity. We hope this analysis helps present a balanced picture of the efforts being made to ensure there is a balanced and fair representation and compensation at every employment level across the university.
Royal Ontario Museum (ROM)
The data that the Globe and Mail has provided on the ROM is not up to date and does not accurately reflect the ROM’s current gender representation and salaries in our workforce. As such, you will see that the ROM’s latest data does not align with the Globe and Mail’s findings. The current data highlights closer gender equity in the organization than the data the Globe and Mail has presented suggest.
[The ROM provided The Globe with a chart that showed the gender split in “2017 or 2017-2018” among high-income earners, “power position” executives and the top 10 per cent of earners. The number of women overall and in management increased significantly.]
The current 2020 data tells a different story that highlights closer gender equity in the organization.
Royal Roads University
Royal Roads University has done significant work in the area of equity, diversity and inclusion. Some recent examples: In 2017, the university joined the Canada Research Chair Action Plan and released its institution-level action plan under the program in 2019… The 2019-2022 collective agreement between the university and the Royal Roads University Faculty Association (RRUFA) includes clause 31.7, “Salary Anomaly, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.”…
Ryerson University
As we do not have a full understanding of your methodology, we can not verify your statistics. However, Ryerson collects its own data on the representation of women employees, which is based on self-identification and includes transgender and cisgender women. We have close to a 90 per cent response rate. The university also conducts its own analyses of the recruitment and retention (retention data includes career progression) of women employees and is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion in our workforce. This information is available in Ryerson’s Employee Diversity Self-ID reports by Ryerson’s Office of the Vice-President Equity and Community Inclusion…
Women represented about half or more of leaders at Ryerson in 2018:
- 59 per cent Women senior leaders
- 49 per cent Women mid-level leaders
- 66 per cent Women front-line leaders
Ryerson recognizes that we have more to do concerning the representation of women full-time faculty, which in 2018 was 42 per cent. The university has made progress with recruitment and career progress of women full-time faculty who represented 53 per cent of full-time faculty hires and 50 per cent of full-time faculty promotions in 2017 and 2018 combined.
Saint Mary’s University
Saint Mary’s University recognizes the importance of representation, diversity, and equity in our workforce. We are committed to achieving gender parity in senior management positions and ensuring equal pay for equal work.
Saskatchewan Provincial Government
The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to having a diverse workforce and inclusive workplace.
Our hiring is based on our Collective Bargaining Agreements, Public Service Act and Human Resource Manual policies. Employees move up their salary bands based on years in the position, and disparity in salary between colleagues is often as a result of the number of years in the position, rather than gender. [NOTE: This entity also provided statistics on representation among “women in senior management” (45.5 per cent) and “women in middle management” (56.6 per cent).]
SaskGaming
SaskGaming has not adopted a specific target as the representation of women in executive level positions is already considered during the hiring process.
In the 2019-20 reporting year, 33% or two of six executive officers were women (including the President & CEO).
SaskGaming has not adopted a specific target or policy for the representation of women on the Board of Directors, as positions are appointed by Lieutenant Governor in Council.
In the 2019-20 reporting year, 43% or three out of seven directors on the board were women.
SaskPower
SaskPower is a utility, and a large a large proportion our workforce are in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) roles, which also includes Trades. Women currently represent a small proportion of workers in these fields on a societal level. SaskPower’s entry level jobs are predominantly made up of STEM/Trade roles, thus when looking at career progression to the top, the disproportionate percentage of women is consistent throughout…
In the past SaskPower’s recruitment department attended numerous women in trades events and career fairs, as well as partnering with primary and high schools career fairs with the theme of “girls/women in trades.” SaskPower has also sponsored and presented in science camps for young women in primary and secondary institutions to get them involved in STEM.
SaskPower has a very active Women’s Resource Group, which focuses on advancing women in underrepresented roles, as well as women in leadership roles. SaskPower has hosted internal events to promote women in leadership as well as multiple free webinars and virtual networking events, where female leaders present stories about advancing to leadership in a male dominated industry.
SaskTel
It’s important to add that of SaskTel’s overall employee base, 41% are female and 32% are women in permanent roles which is in direct alignment with the Globe’s findings of the gender mix in powerful and top earner roles. With this context in mind, we feel that The Globe and Mail’s findings are further affirmation of SaskTel’s award winning employment practices… We take pride in being a conscientious employer who treats our people equitably. This approach has not only helped us to become Saskatchewan’s leading communications provider, but also one of the most desirable and awarded employers in our province… For a comprehensive list of our accolades please visit: https://www.sasktel.com/about-us/company-info/vision-mission-and-values/awards-site).
SaskWater
[NOTE: This entity responded to the Globe’s questions but had no comment on the findings.]
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI)
SGI’s Executive Leadership team is currently comprised of 50 per cent women: https://www.sgi.sk.ca/executive-management ... We actively monitor our diversity and gender numbers in management and in particular at senior levels. When planning for succession, gender and diversity is considered to ensure we consciously plan for representation.
Thompson Rivers University
Your numbers are accurate and reflect our reality. TRU does not have anything further to add to the series.
Tourism Saskatchewan
[NOTE: This entity responded to the Globe’s questions but had no comment on the findings.]
Town of Oakville
[NOTE: This entity responded to the Globe’s questions but had no comment on the findings.]
Trent University
Trent University is committed to advancing a more equitable work environment, which includes creating systems and practices conducive to gender equity… Trent University affirms its commitment to establishing equal opportunities of employment. The University strives to create an environment that is free of discrimination. The University’s goal is to achieve and maintain a representative workforce through the full participation of groups which are found to be underrepresented, especially women, persons with disabilities, visible minorities, and aboriginal peoples. The University seeks to identify and remove discriminatory barriers in employment areas including recruitment, hiring, training and promotion practices. Where necessary, the University will develop proactive employment equity measures with the concurrence of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, the bargaining units, and the Ministry of Colleges and Universities…
Trent’s commitment to gender equity is well reflected at the senior leadership level. Of the six University vice-presidents, four are women.
Université de Saint-Boniface
Although, we haven’t had the opportunity to validate the data you have provided above regarding our organization, the 2017 data presented certainly indicates that the broad trend that men outnumber women in higher paying positions exists within our four walls. Since 2017, we have made significant steps in closing the gap. As of today our leadership team consists of 44 per cent female and more specifically our executive team is 50 per cent female, with a female President leading the charge.
University College of the North
[NOTE: University College of the North responded to the Globe’s questions, but it indicated it had no comments about what The Globe found when examining its data.]
University of British Columbia
Details of the breakdown of the workforce by sex are reported annually through our Employment Equity Report that is available at: https://equity.ubc.ca/resources/policies-reports/ …
In 2013, UBC conducted a pay equity analysis which resulted in a 2 per cent payout to female faculty to ameliorate the identified gap. This analysis was conducted again in 2018 and showed that the original salary adjustment had addressed this gap and that it had not re-emerged. The report concluded that “…the BCHRT’s approval requires UBC to report on the effectiveness of the 2 per cent salary adjustment to the base salaries of all female full-time tenured or tenure-track faculty members, effective as of July 1, 2010, in ameliorating the pay gap. The main finding of the analysis is the previous gender penalty of about 2 per cent has not reappeared. Indeed, among this group of faculty members, it is fair to say that no statistically significant gender penalty can be found.”
University of Calgary
Since 1998, the University of Calgary has conducted gender equity salary reviews every five to seven years. The review in 2012 highlighted no systemic gender difference across the university, but rather a difference in salary in three main departments. Upon further examination, 20 women received targeted pay increases. The last review in mid-2018, led by the Provost and Vice-President (Academic) and The Faculty Association of the University of Calgary (TUCFA), note wage disparity between male and female academic salaries. As a result, the University committed to an adjustment, retroactive to July 1, 2019, for impacted female academic staff members. 630 female employees, including those identifying as women, received their salary adjustments in mid-November 2019.
The University of Calgary is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and will examine the gender wage gap issue annually.
[NOTE: The University of Calgary sent The Globe a chart that showed the gender divide at various levels, including more women than men in “senior leadership” – this number includes more than 50 people – and more men on “academic staff” and more women in “management and professional staff” positions.]
University of the Fraser Valley
UFV values diversity and equity at all positions in faculty, staff, administration, and senior administration.
Gender equity has changed significantly since 2017 and women now occupy 59 percent of senior leadership positions at the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV). UFV has a female president, and four of six academic leaders (Deans) are women. UFV counters the national trend by having an institution-wide higher representation of women in senior leadership positions and a higher institutional average salary for women than men.
UFV is deeply committed, at all levels, to the principle that all people regardless of gender, sexual preference, race, ethnicity, religion, or disability, have the right to equitable pay and employment.
University of Guelph
The University of Guelph is deeply committed to fostering equitable, inclusive and safe environments where students, faculty, staff are supported and have the tools to succeed. In 2017, the University launched its GenEQ initiative to advance the status of individuals who identify as women and to better understand the barriers to gender equity on campus. Since then, the University has worked to identify and address wage gaps and salary anomalies for members of equity-seeking groups; promote gender equity efforts across campus; and recognize the work of people who identify as women. Already we have made progress in this area. For example, as you note in 2017, 27per cent of the top-10per cent wage earners at U of G were women; by 2019, it increased to 35per cent. Our commitment to providing an equitable learning and working environment is ongoing and long term and spans the entire University.
University of Lethbridge
The University of Lethbridge (U of L) strives to create a diverse and inclusive community where students, faculty and staff feel welcome, are treated equitably, and can thrive in their various endeavours. Acknowledging we have work to do to achieve gender equity across our campus and particularly in positions of leadership, we are in the process of hiring a senior leader as we establish the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI). The Executive Director, EDI will lead the development, promotion and implementation of equity, diversity and inclusion programs and initiatives through engagement with academic and non-academic leaders, faculty, staff and students, all with the view to effect systemic change and enable a University community that is equitable, diverse and inclusive.
University of Manitoba
We’re happy to provide you with a recent report on gender-based salary differentials at UM. I believe this contains a great deal of relevant info to your story.
http://umanitoba.ca/admin/human_resources/equity/media/Schirle_Final_Report.pdf
http://umanitoba.ca/admin/human_resources/equity/media/Report_of_the_Joint_Committee_on_Gender-Based_Salary_Differentials_Memorandum.pdf
University of Northern British Columbia
Regarding the power positions, this snapshot was taken during an unusual period during which no females occupied an executive position (It was about a 2.5-year time period). Our makeup has fluctuated in the past, but has almost always been at least 20 per cent and often 40 per cent (one or two women out of five positions). Further, the makeup is different when we drill down to the “second level” of leadership (Deans and Directors). Currently 12 of 22 at that level are female… The University conducted a review of faculty compensation, and in 2016 a one per cent increase was awarded to all female faculty members. The University remains committed to discussing Equity Diversity and inclusion principles and practices, and a presidential task force, comprised of people from across the University community, is assigned to play a leading role.
University of Ottawa
The data you have used is from 2017-2018 and therefore at least three years out of date. In 2017, the University’s presidents, provosts and some of its vice-presidents changed. This is not noted in your data. In addition, since that time, the organizational structure of the senior administration has also changed with a new president, vice-presidents and the addition of a new vice-presidential position. Today, of the five vice-presidents at the University of Ottawa, two are women, two are men and a new vice-president, a woman, will soon join the team.
Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) are at the heart of President Jacques Frémont’s strategic priorities. In May 2019 the University of Ottawa proudly endorsed the new Dimensions charter that champions eight principles of EDI. Identifying and addressing systemic barriers in post-secondary education and research advancement are key components of the charter, and the University has reiterated its strong commitment to support EDI among researchers.
University of Regina
[NOTE: The university answered the Globe’s questions in detail and provided detailed statistics about its workforce.]
In 2019, University of Regina received a $384,000 EDI Institutional Capacity-Building Grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The grant supports the University’s work to implement “Mainstreaming Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion: A Strategy for the University of Regina.” Mainstreaming is a strategic approach that directs attention to all inequalities and creates multi-level accountabilities along with extensive engagement and consultation.
The University’s EDI mainstreaming strategy and associated policies and programs will ensure equity, diversity, and inclusion are fully considered in all decision-making processes. The U of R will design, implement, and evaluate a transformative model of mainstreaming EDI.
University of Toronto
As you acknowledge in your communication there are significant limitations with using data from the Sunshine List and with aspects of your methodology. It is clear from our review that there are errors in the figures that you provide. This is acute in your analysis of so-called ‘power positions’. We also note that you are examining data that are now more than three years old.
[NOTE: The University of Toronto provided The Globe with a chart that showed the gender divide at the “power positions” level was significantly better than our statistics. In 2017, the university says 39 per cent of executives are women and by 2019 that number was 42 per cent. The University of Toronto included 69 people in these “power positions,” while the Globe only focused on the most senior decision-makers (about 20). The Globe provided the university with its list of “power positions” and the university responded as follows: “We note that the list that you have provided has some major limitations. For example, you include the Provost of Trinity, but not the Presidents of St. Michael’s or Victoria College, which are equivalent positions. It is worth noting that none of those three positions are U of T employees and so we wouldn’t include them. Similarly, only one of the Principals from the Federated Colleges is included but not the others, nor are the four Principals of U of T’s Constituent Colleges, all seven of which are equivalent positions and would normally be included.” The Globe has relied on the information that the University of Toronto provided to the government for its Sunshine List disclosure. Sometimes the school included principal’s salaries and sometimes they did not.]
Impactful change is an iterative process, requiring incremental and ongoing advancements to our recruitment, hiring, retention, training and promotion processes. In part, the change we desire is challenged by our own success as an employer. Our staff retention rate is extremely high meaning that change is slower than we would like. However, when there is staff turnover our recruitment processes are succeeding in attracting the very best female talent. See for example Figure 3.1 in the Employment Equity Report 2017/2018, which demonstrates that 59per cent of staff exits in the reporting period were female, compared to 63per cent of new hires and 66per cent of promotions.
In part, the slowness of change is due to the nature of our work. Academic tenure is indefinite. Also, academic leaders are drawn from across the University from a wide variety of fields, and the largest predictors of salary are discipline and years since being awarded a PhD. As a result, a strict comparison of faculty salaries, even amongst senior leaders, without controlling for these factors is flawed. See our detailed analysis on faculty salaries based on gender, for more information: Report of the Provostial Advisory Group on Faculty Gender Pay Equity: University of Toronto.
Despite this, women are relatively well represented in academic administrative leadership roles, comprising 42 per cent of all leadership roles in the period you are examining, even whilst women represented 37 per cent of all tenure stream faculty (from which most leaders are drawn).
University of Toronto — St. Michael’s College
…We are currently in the process of a pay equity review with our largest employee group and are working towards similar agreements with other employee groups. In 2018 the University began updating and extending its equity, diversity, and inclusion policies, practices and training. We continue to work to ensure that hiring committees are appropriately prepared and understand the importance of achieving diversity and fairness in their hiring results.
As you acknowledge in your communication there are limitations with using data from the Sunshine List and with aspects of your methodology. We also note that you are examining data that are now more than three years old.
[NOTE: St. Michael’s College provided The Globe with a chart showing the gender divide at various levels. The Globe has not flagged any “power position” executives at the college besides the president, because there were no posted organizational charts that we could locate and none of the titles met our keyword criteria. There were only 20 employees included on the college’s disclosure.]
University of Toronto — Trinity College
As a small organization, the number of positions that become available in any given year is very small, especially for academic leadership positions, which often include long-term seconded positions held by faculty who have academic tenure with the University of Toronto. As you will see in the Public Sector Salary Disclosure figures, even though Trinity College is a small organization, women are well represented in leadership roles at the College. Professor Mayo Moran, Trinity College’s 15th Provost and Vice-Chancellor, said: “Equity and inclusion are extremely important for Trinity College and for the University of Toronto and they are values that are important to me personally.” Prior to her role at Trinity College, Professor Moran served as the first female Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Toronto.
University of Waterloo
The University of Waterloo aims to advance excellence at all levels of our institution, including gender equity. As a leading STEM-focused institution, we have worked specifically on increasing the representation of women in STEM, from outreach to young girls through our summer experience camps, to representation at the leadership level.
UWaterloo was one of the first Canadian Universities to participate in the UN’s HeforShe campaign, with three measurable goals for increasing the representation of women in STEM. We have exceeded our goals – including increasing the representation of women leaders in senior academic and administrative university positions.
In addition, UWaterloo was evaluated by Ontario’s Pay Equity Office for the period between 2016-2018 and was found to be in compliance with compensation practices that ensure employees in women job classes are paid at least as much as employees in men job classes of comparable value…
We regularly review compensation for faculty through the Salary Anomaly Working group. The most recent report (found here) resulted in a salary adjustment for all women faculty and an additional adjustment based on specific circumstances for 30 women faculty. The University of Waterloo regularly evaluates staff compensation through the Provost’s Advisory Committee on Staff Compensation. As part of this process, there is a Staff Salary Gender Equity Working Group which regularly evaluates staff compensation through a gender lens.
University of Wilfrid Laurier
Laurier is committed to employment equity and pay equity, and actively seeks to achieve gender equity in our pay and employment practices.
Based on how we define Senior Leadership at Laurier (Assistant/Associate Vice Presidents, Deans, Vice Presidents, President) our data from the 2017 salary disclosure report… shows much higher representation of women in senior leadership positions. In 2017, at the time the data was collected in this study, Laurier’s senior leadership group was comprised of 58 per cent women. Today, women represent 63 per cent of our senior leadership group and our Chancellor, Board Chair, and President & Vice-Chancellor are women.
Wilfrid Laurier University is a thriving academic community where equity, diversity, inclusion (EDI) and Indigeneity are part of our core values as a learning institution. In addition to Laurier’s commitment to employment equity and pay equity, we have put an action plan in place for which we hold ourselves accountable.
[NOTE: The Globe’s “power positions” focused on the most senior executives: presidents, vice-presidents, provosts and vice-provosts.]
University of Winnipeg
Equity, diversity and inclusion is important to the University of Winnipeg and we strive to offer equal opportunities to advance in our organization. The data is a snapshot in time from 2017 and we are consistently making progress in aligning our systems with this objective. As we are a smaller university, and very lean in our administrative management, one or two positions can make the data appear to be heavily weighted in one direction or another.
Vancouver Island University
It is important to note that VIU’s top three executive positions (President and Vice-Chancellor, Provost and VP, Academic, and CFO) are currently held by women. Seven of nine dean positions are currently held by women and the heads of both our Research and Student Affairs offices are female… Diversity is one of VIU’s core values under the Academic Plan. VIU is in the process of developing an EDI Action Plan, which will promote and ensure Equity, Diversity and Inclusion across all individuals, groups, departments and offices which make up our VIU community. This work is being supported by funding from two federal government programs: the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Capacity Building Grant and the Dimensions Program.
Western University
Western regularly analyzes faculty salaries to determine if there is evidence of gender-based differentials. The most recent analysis took place in 2017, as part of the work of the University’s Career Trajectory Fund Committee (CTFC)… In their 2017 analysis, the CTFC found no systemic difference in salaries between men and women in the same discipline, at the same career stage and with the same performance indicators.
Western’s data shows any difference in average salary by gender are due to the lower representation of women with longer years of service (where salaries tend to be higher) and an increasing representation of women among more recent hires (where salaries tend to be lower).
In recent years, the number of women faculty at Western has been increasing. For the 1,082 tenured or tenure track faculty in 2017:
- Of 413 full professors, 106 (26 per cent) were women;
- Of 501 associate professors, 191 (38 per cent) were women; and
- Of 168 assistant professors, 76 (45 per cent) were women.
Note, full professors are the most senior group while most assistant professors were hired within the past seven years. The pattern of increasing representation of women faculty is further indicated in hiring patterns whereby, in the past two academic years, women comprised approximately 50 per cent of tenured or tenure-track hires at Western.
Workers’ Compensation Board Alberta
As I’m sure you appreciate, the numbers for the smaller groups do tend to fluctuate more over time, like our executive team which today has three female and four male members, or our director group which is comprised of eight women and six men. We know that creating an inclusive organizational culture is something that requires consistent attention and improvement, and we believe this point-in-time view is a positive reflection of how our organization emulates equality and fairness in our culture…
This is a topic we’re very passionate about, and as an organization we’re committed to providing opportunity to all qualified persons without regard to gender, including gender identity or expression. We aim for equity in employment, promotions and wages – this is entrenched in our diversity guidelines, and is practiced across our workplace.
Workplace Safety and Insurance Appeals Tribunal (WSIAT)
The Workplace Safety and Insurance Appeals Tribunal (WSIAT) is committed to fostering and sustaining a diverse, inclusive, equitable, and accessible workplace free from discrimination and harassment.
The WSIAT is led by our Chair, Rosemarie McCutcheon, and in 2017, women comprised approximately 60 per cent of the WSIAT’s senior management team and 52 per cent of Order-in-Council (OIC) appointees. Women currently comprise approximately 72 per cent of the WSIAT’s senior management team, 60 per cent of appointees, and approximately 74 per cent of WSIAT employees.
Workplace Safety And Insurance Board
At the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), we actively promote diversity and inclusion, gender equality and fair opportunities for advancement in our workplace. We are proud to have a gender-balanced Board comprised of 50 per cent women and led by our Chair, Elizabeth Witmer. Women also currently make up 45 per cent of our executive team (Chiefs & VPs) and 67 per cent of total WSIB employees. We actively seek to recruit diverse candidates by using standardized interview formats and questions, skills and knowledge testing, and by removing gender pronouns from our job descriptions. We have also recently built in a requirement for all leaders to complete unconscious bias training that is being extended to all staff in 2021.
NO RESPONSES FROM:
- Alberta Pensions Services Corp.
- Legal Services Society
- Partnerships BC
- Columbia Power
- Manitoba Hydro
- Nova Scotia Innovation Corp.
- Ontario Lottery And Gaming Corp. / Société Des Loteries Et Des Jeux De L’Ontario
- Ontario Clean Water Agency / Agence ontarienne des eaux
- Ontario Educational Communications Authority (TVO / Office de la Télécommunication Éducative De L’Ontario (TVO)
- Landlord and Tenant Board / Commission de la location immobilière
- Ontario Labour Relations Board / Commission des relations de travail de l’Ontario
- Trillium Gift of Life Network / Réseau Trillium Pour Le Don De Vie
- Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario / Tribunal des droits de la personne de l’Ontario
- Ontario Science Centre / Centre des sciences de l’Ontario
- Social Benefits Tribunal / Tribunal de l’aide sociale
- Office of the Independent Police Review Director / Bureau du directeur indépendant de l’examen de la police
- The Ontario French Language Educational Communications Authority / Office Des Télécommunications Éducatives De Langue Française De L’Ontario
- SaskEnergy Incorporated
- Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority
- Burnaby
- City of Mississauga
- City of Brampton
- University of Alberta
- Athabasca University
- St. Francis Xavier University
- Cape Breton University
- University of King’s College
- Nova Scotia College of Art and Design
- Université Sainte-Anne
- York University
- University of Windsor
- Laurentian University of Sudbury
- Lakehead University
- Ontario Tech University (formerly known as University of Ontario Institute of Technology)
- Nipissing University
- University of Saskatchewan
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.
Your Globe
Build your personal news feed
- Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
- Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.