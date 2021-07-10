Power largely restored after tropical storm Elsa brings heavy rain, outages to the Maritimes

Open this photo in gallery The Nova Scotia Power headquarters is seen in Halifax. The Canadian Press

Power has been restored to thousands of homes across the Maritimes today after rain and high winds from tropical storm Elsa blew through the area causing widespread outages.

Nova Scotia Power is now working to restore electricity to about 1,200 customers this afternoon, down from the nearly 18,000 customers across the province who were initially left without power.

Much smaller outages were reported in the Charlottetown area of Prince Edward Island as well as the Moncton and Fredericton areas in New Brunswick.

Environment Canada had forecast 50 to 100 millimetres of rain overnight and into today in central and southern New Brunswick.

Western P.E.I. was also expecting a pretty good soaking.

The agency currently has no alerts in place for the Maritime region.

