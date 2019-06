About 2,100 customers were without power in north Toronto on Monday evening.

Toronto Hydro says defective equipment is to blame.

The utility says the power went out at about 8 p.m.

A spokeswoman says the lights should be back on by 10:30 p.m.

Twitter users were quick to point out that the blackout might ruin some Raptors fans’ night.

The game began at 9 p.m., and would be half-over by the time power is expected back.