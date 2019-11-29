Power outages continue across parts of Nova Scotia after Thursday storm

Nova Scotia Power is working to restore electricity to thousands of customers in areas across the province today.
Just under 20,000 customers were still affected by outages as of 9:30 a.m. after heavy wet snow fell on Thursday.
The bulk of the outages were in the greater Halifax area, along with parts of Cape Breton.
Several flights were either cancelled or delayed early in the day at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
A number of schools in the province were also closed for the day.
